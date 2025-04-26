First lady Melania Trump turns 55: Her life in photos, from Slovenia to White House

Melania Trump is celebrating her birthday on April 26 as she’s been resuming her White House duties for the second time.

To commemorate the first lady’s 55th year, Fox News Digital takes a look back at her path from growing up in Slovenia to stepping into her role in the White House.

The early days

Trump was born on April 26, 1970, in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, at Splošna bolnišnica Novo mesto General Hospital, to parents Viktor and Amalija Knavs, according to public records.

The first lady was christened at the Church of St. Lawrence in Novo Mesto, where she was given her name, Melania.

She reportedly spent the first few years of her life living in an apartment in Sevnica.

Her family then relocated to a home in the same town.

The Knavs family attended services at the Church of St. Nicholas in Sevnica.

Fox News Digital also spoke with the first lady’s fifth-grade teacher, Milena Krajnc.

Krajnc shared that Trump was a good student and was always willing to help classmates who were falling behind.

Hometown ties

Srečko Ocvrik, the mayor of Sevnica, told Fox News Digital that the Knavs family were pleasant and actively involved in the community.

“While I did not know the family personally, local narratives consistently portray the Knavs family warmly, highlighting their positive influence and presence in the community,” said Ocvrik.

The mayor shared that it would have been an “undoubtedly happy time for those who were young” growing up in the 1970s and ’80s, “as economic progress was evident.”

“We must consider that Slovenia and Sevnica are part of Central Europe, characterized by a quality of life that is inclusive and hardworking,” he went on.

At the time that Melania Trump was growing up, the area was part of the former country of Yugoslavia, which dissolved in the 1990s, according to the mayor.

“Slovenia, as the westernmost republic of Yugoslavia, was significantly more aligned with Western culture and standards compared to the southern republics,” he added.

A local bakery in Sevnica, Okusne Dobrote, created apple pies named in honor of Melania Trump to mark her birthday.

Career and family

At age 16, the first lady began a successful modeling career, marked by many high-profile advertising campaigns and various philanthropic works, according to the White House website.

She moved to New York in 1996 and became a citizen of the United States 10 years later, records show.

She married President Donald Trump on Jan. 22, 2005, at The Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, followed by a reception at Mar-a-Lago.

On March 20, 2006, the couple welcomed their son, Barron William Trump.

In 2010, Melania Trump launched her own jewelry collection, Melania Trump Timepieces and Jewelry.

Last year, she penned a memoir, “Melania,” a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.

Politics and philanthropy

Melania Trump is the second first lady to be born outside the U.S. — the first was Louisa Catherine Johnson Adams from London, wife of John Quincy Adams.

Thus far, Melania Trump the only first lady to become a naturalized citizen.

During her first tenure as first lady, she launched “BE BEST,” focusing on the biggest issues impacting children in America.

The initiative has “the goal of encouraging children to BE BEST in their individual paths, while also teaching them the importance of social, emotional and physical health,” the mission statement notes.

“BE BEST will concentrate on three main pillars: well-being, online safety and opioid abuse.”

She also established Fostering the Future, a BE BEST initiative that provides college scholarships to youth in foster care.

She also raises funds through her platforms on melaniatrump.com and usamemorabilia.com, using blockchain technology to generate revenue for scholarships.

Melania Trump has held several philanthropic roles, serving as chairwoman of the American Heart Association, honorary chairwoman of the Boys’ Club of New York, and honorary chairwoman of the Martha Graham Dance Company, among many others, according to the White House website.

Most recently, the first lady celebrated the victory of the “Take it Down Act,” a bill that safeguards children from online threats such as deepfakes.

Karlo Pastrovic of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

