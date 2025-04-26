Sunday, April 27, 2025
First lady Melania Trump turns 55: Her life in photos, from Slovenia to White House

Melania Trump is celebrating her birthday on April 26 as she’s been resuming her White House duties for the second time. 

To commemorate the first lady’s 55th year, Fox News Digital takes a look back at her path from growing up in Slovenia to stepping into her role in the White House.

The early days

Trump was born on April 26, 1970, in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, at Splošna bolnišnica Novo mesto General Hospital, to parents Viktor and Amalija Knavs, according to public records.

The first lady was christened at the Church of St. Lawrence in Novo Mesto, where she was given her name, Melania. 

She reportedly spent the first few years of her life living in an apartment in Sevnica.

Her family then relocated to a home in the same town. 

The Knavs family attended services at the Church of St. Nicholas in Sevnica. 

First Lady Melania Trump's church in her hometown in Slovenia

Melania Trump attended the Church of St. Nicholas with her family in Sevnica. (Ivan Vukovic for Fox News Digital)

Fox News Digital also spoke with the first lady’s fifth-grade teacher, Milena Krajnc.

Krajnc shared that Trump was a good student and was always willing to help classmates who were falling behind.

America's First Lady Melania Trump's fifth grade teacher in Slovenia

Milena Krajnc, pictured here in Sevnica, Slovenia, on March 20, 2025, was first lady Melania Trump’s fifth-grade teacher at Sava Kladnika Elementary School. (Ivan Vukovic for Fox News Digital)

Hometown ties

Srečko Ocvrik, the mayor of Sevnica, told Fox News Digital that the Knavs family were pleasant and actively involved in the community.

“While I did not know the family personally, local narratives consistently portray the Knavs family warmly, highlighting their positive influence and presence in the community,” said Ocvrik.

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP SHARES GOOD FRIDAY MESSAGE AHEAD OF EASTER

The mayor shared that it would have been an “undoubtedly happy time for those who were young” growing up in the 1970s and ’80s, “as economic progress was evident.”

First Lady Melania Trump's hometown in Slovenia

America’s first lady, Melania Trump, was raised in the town of Sevnica, Slovenia. (Ivan Vukovic for Fox News Digital)

“We must consider that Slovenia and Sevnica are part of Central Europe, characterized by a quality of life that is inclusive and hardworking,” he went on.

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP OPENS WHITE HOUSE GARDENS TO ALL AMERICANS

At the time that Melania Trump was growing up, the area was part of the former country of Yugoslavia, which dissolved in the 1990s, according to the mayor. 

“Slovenia, as the westernmost republic of Yugoslavia, was significantly more aligned with Western culture and standards compared to the southern republics,” he added.

First Lady Melania Trump's hometown in Slovenia

The mayor of Sevnica, Srečko Ocvrik, shown here, told Fox News Digital that the Knavs family was pleasant and actively involved in the community. (Ivan Vukovic for Fox News Digital)

A local bakery in Sevnica, Okusne Dobrote, created apple pies named in honor of Melania Trump to mark her birthday.

Career and family

At age 16, the first lady began a successful modeling career, marked by many high-profile advertising campaigns and various philanthropic works, according to the White House website.

MELANIA TRUMP, AMAZON PARTNER TO RELEASE NEW FILM ABOUT HER LIFE IN THEATERS WORLDWIDE

She moved to New York in 1996 and became a citizen of the United States 10 years later, records show.

first lady melania trump

Melania Trump began a successful modeling career at age 16, marked by many high-profile ad campaigns and various philanthropic works. (Scott Gries/Getty Images; Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

She married President Donald Trump on Jan. 22, 2005, at The Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, followed by a reception at Mar-a-Lago.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

On March 20, 2006, the couple welcomed their son, Barron William Trump.  

first lady melania trump barron trump

On March 20, 2006, the couple welcomed their son, Barron William Trump.  (Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

Young Barron and Melania

A young Barron Trump and mom Melania Trump.  (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

In 2010, Melania Trump launched her own jewelry collection, Melania Trump Timepieces and Jewelry.

Last year, she penned a memoir, “Melania,” a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.  

Melania Trump, wife of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, waves at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich - HP1EC7J08SV00

Melania Trump is only the second first lady to be born outside the U.S. (Reuters)

Barron Trump

Barron Trump gestures as he’s recognized during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Politics and philanthropy

Melania Trump is the second first lady to be born outside the U.S. — the first was Louisa Catherine Johnson Adams from London, wife of John Quincy Adams.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Thus far, Melania Trump the only first lady to become a naturalized citizen.

During her first tenure as first lady, she launched “BE BEST,” focusing on the biggest issues impacting children in America.

Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump launched the “BE BEST” initiative in 2018, focusing on the biggest issues impacting children in America.  (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The initiative has “the goal of encouraging children to BE BEST in their individual paths, while also teaching them the importance of social, emotional and physical health,” the mission statement notes. 

“BE BEST will concentrate on three main pillars: well-being, online safety and opioid abuse.”

Melania Trump split

Melania Trump is the only first lady to become a naturalized citizen. (Getty Images)

She also established Fostering the Future, a BE BEST initiative that provides college scholarships to youth in foster care.

She also raises funds through her platforms on melaniatrump.com and usamemorabilia.com, using blockchain technology to generate revenue for scholarships.

Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump speaks on Capitol Hill to advocate for the passage of the Take it Down Act on March 3, 2025. (Fox News )

Melania Trump has held several philanthropic roles, serving as chairwoman of the American Heart Association, honorary chairwoman of the Boys’ Club of New York, and honorary chairwoman of the Martha Graham Dance Company, among many others, according to the White House website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Most recently, the first lady celebrated the victory of the “Take it Down Act,” a bill that safeguards children from online threats such as deepfakes. 

Karlo Pastrovic of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

