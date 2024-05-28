Five minute air fryer chocolate chip cookies

This decadent dessert will be ready in a flash and so delicious it will be eaten in half the time. Here to show us how is the air fryer queen herself, Steph De Sousa.

Steph De Sousa appeared on The Morning Show on Wednesday, sharing how to make chocolate chip cookies. Credit: Seven

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups plain flour

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

1 tsp baking powder

2 eggs

200g melted butter

A splash of vanilla

250g chocolate chips

Method

Mix all ingredients into a sweet harmony. Roll dough in cling wrap, shaping it into a log. Chill in the fridge for 30 minutes. Cut into cookie-width slices. Unwrap your treats and place them on a tray. Bake at 160C for 15 minutes or until light brown or… In an air fryer? 160C for 7 minutes will do the trick.

