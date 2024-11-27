Flight passengers’ ritual of touching airplane before boarding sparks mixed feelings among travelers

With the holiday season in full swing, many are traveling by air to spend special days with their loved ones.

While many Americans are comfortable flying, some might get nervous, which is why some passengers tap a plane’s exterior prior to boarding.

Gary Leff, a Virginia-based travel industry expert and author of the blog “View From the Wing,” told Fox News Digital he has seen this common ritual.

“They tap the logo of the airline on the side of the plane as they board the aircraft. In one variation, people might kiss their fingers and then, by touching the logo, they are kissing the plane,” said Leff.

Leff says it helps people to feel like they have some control over the aircraft rather than leaving fate in the hands of the plane and pilots.

“It also anthropomorphizes the aircraft, the way you might greet a pet, and you’re connecting in a small way to the feat that’s about to be performed by moving you through the sky at speeds over 500 mph,” said Leff.

Brian Morris, creator of “Flight Deck: Fear Of Flying Flash Cards,” struggled with Aerophobia, the fear of flying on airplanes.

Morris, of Utah, told Fox News Digital via email he had participated in the ritual.

“It was a habit that brought me a sense of comfort, as if I was establishing a connection with the plane and asking for its protection,” said Morris.

“It’s funny how our minds work; I thought that this little act somehow warded off danger, even though, deep down, I knew it was just a superstition.”

Aerophobia is a common fear of flying that affects more than 25 million Americans, according to Cleveland Clinic.

After educating himself about modern aviation, Morris realized the tapping ritual was more about anxieties than a true safeguard.

Some TikTok users have shared videos about tapping an airplane before boarding.

“How many of you guys, when you’re getting on a plane, … tap the plane or do the Sign of the Cross or, like, kiss the plane? Taking a poll,” one woman said in a video posted last year, which was met with comments from some people who participate in the preflight ritual and many who said they do not.

“no but I ask Angels to carry us safely to our destination,” one user wrote.

“Umm. No I just want to sit down and put my headphones on,” another person said.

“I’ve never even heard of anyone doing anything like this before, let alone done it myself,” wrote another.

“I’d feel like something would be more likely to happen if I did touch it so I would never! The joys of anxiety,” a woman said.

Earlier this year, one man shared a TikTok video showing one of his family members taking part in plane tapping.

“Saving everyone from a plane crash by touching it before she enters. A tireless job, but she does it!” he joked.

Hundreds of people commented on the video, with a majority admitting to being “plane tappers.”

“I do this every single time,” one user wrote. “I also look in the cockpit hoping to see the pilot!”

“Whattttt?!? I thought I was the only one,” a woman wrote.

“I have to take a picture of the doorway/airline emblem,” another said.

Morris said there are other common rituals such as lifting feet while flying, praying and tapping overhead bins when landing.

“Some have lucky clothing they wear, for example lucky socks. Some play the same lucky song over and over during the flight in their noise-canceling headphones. I was guilty of this one,” Morris added.

