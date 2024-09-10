From a car tire to a Rolex and more, the most bizarre items left in hotel rooms

Hotels.com has released a “Hotel Room Innsights Report” that reveals the most common and surprising items left behind by travelers.

The company, based in Dallas, Texas, gathered information from more than 400 of their partner hotels worldwide.

Some of the most bizarre items left behind are a pet lizard, a chicken, a $6 million watch and a car tire.

The priciest items forgotten by visitors are a Birkin bag and a Rolex.

Ten percent of hotels reported that guests left behind their dentures, according to the report.

“Despite efforts like ‘lost and found’ boxes, some hotel staff have gone to the extreme to reunite guests with their possessions,” said the report.

Hotels.com dubbed some workers “hotel hero[es]” with one driving 100 miles to return a passport, another running several blocks to deliver items before a cruise ship departed and one shopping to replace a lost teddy bear for a young traveler.

The oddest room service requests consisted of an Evian-filled bathtub, 4 pounds of bananas and a caviar hot dog.

“At Hotels.com we know hotels inside and out – it’s in our name. By asking hotels to reveal the secrets behind their most memorable stays, we discovered that these ‘innsights’ have actually inspired services available to guests today,” Melanie Fish, vice president of global public relations at Hotels.com, said in the press release attached to the report.

The company also revealed the most common items left behind by hotel guests.

See the list below.

Most common items left behind by hotel guests

1. Chargers and power banks

2. Dirty laundry and clothes

3. Adapters

4. Makeup and toiletries

5. Underwear

