Frontier Airlines offers free checked bags promotion in swipe at Southwest

The change comes a week after Southwest shocked customers by announcing, starting May 28, it will get rid of its long-standing policy of allowing customers to check two bags for free. Southwest was an outlier with that policy among airlines, and executives there had repeatedly said they didn’t plan to change it.

For flights departing May 28 through Aug. 18, Frontier said it would include a free checked bag, if booked with promo code FREEBAG.

Budget carrier Frontier said customers can receive a bundle that includes a seat assignment and a carry-on bag without an upcharge if they book Tuesday through March 24 for travel through Aug. 18. The promotion applies for nonstop trips booked on Frontier’s website or app.

Frontier Airlines took a swipe at Southwest Airlines ‘ plan to start charging for seat assignments and checked luggage by doing the opposite.

“We’ve always had heart,” CEO Barry Biffle said in a news release, an apparent swipe at its rival. Southwest, whose home airport is Dallas Love Field, has a love-and-hearts motif as part of its branding and its stock ticker is LUV. “Some airlines are walking away from what travelers love, but we’re running towards it. Think of this as the ultimate ‘divorce old airline’ deal. If travelers show us the love, we’ll make these perks permanent.”

Frontier and fellow discount airline Spirit Airlines have been offering fare bundles and easing some of their stricter policies, like on change fees, to attract more customers. Meanwhile, larger carriers like Delta , American , United and most recently, Southwest, have been adopting a la carte fees and no-frills ticket options that the budget carriers have long offered.

Southwest brushed off Frontier’s latest promotion and highlighted its larger network.

“You don’t need a promo code to avoid change fees, cancellation fees, view in-flight entertainment or bring along two carry-on items on Southwest,” Southwest said in a statement. “We look forward to serving the new Customers attracted to fare above all else, as well as rewarding our most-loyal Customers in our unmatched network connecting more than 850 nonstop city pairs at 117 airports across the United States and 10 international countries.”

As part of the changes unveiled last week, Southwest also said it would launch basic economy tickets that don’t allow for changes.

Last week, executives at United, Delta and Spirit said Southwest’s policy changes could be good for their carriers. Airlines are also grappling with a recent drop in domestic travel demand that has weighed on first-quarter estimates.