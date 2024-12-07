Got a cold? These 7 soups can help you feel better.

While there’s no cure for the common cold, some comforting traditions remain strong — like reaching for a warm bowl of soup. Chicken soup in particular, which dates back to the 12th century, might be the most popular go-to cold remedy — and for good reason.

Studies suggest chicken soup may actually help ease cold symptoms and reduce inflammation.

Research even suggests the aroma of chicken soup helps clear nasal passages more effectively than hot water alone. Nutritionally, chicken provides protein and cysteine, an amino acid that may help break down mucus, while vegetables like carrots, celery and onions add antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. And if you enjoy adding noodles, they offer easy-to-digest carbohydrates for energy.

But chicken soup isn’t the only kind that can help you feel a bit better when you’re sick. Dietitian Seema Shah, owner of Seema Shah Integrative and Functional Nutrition, tells Yahoo Life: “Warm soup is inherently hydrating, helping to thin out any mucus, thus making it easier to expel, which is important when you are feeling ill.”

Here are seven more nourishing soups from around the world to try when you’re feeling under the weather:

Mexican caldo de pollo

Caldo de pollo, or “chicken broth” in English, is a traditional Mexican soup packed with immune-boosting ingredients. It features chicken and a variety of vegetables like chayote, zucchini, carrots, zucchini, potatoes, corn and onions, and seasoned with garlic, salt, pepper and cilantro. Chayote, a type of squash, is a good source of zinc, a mineral that may help reduce the duration of a cold. Just one cup of the squash provides about 1 milligram of zinc, or 9% of the daily recommended amount for adults. Cilantro also brings antioxidant and antimicrobial benefits, supporting immunity while adding a burst of flavor.

Miso soup is full of ingredients that support immune health. (Getty Images)

Japanese miso soup

Miso soup, a traditional Japanese soup made with miso paste and dashi stock, is full of ingredients that support immune health. “I love it because not only is it comforting and nourishing, but because it has so many healing ingredients and properties that make it a perfect remedy for when you are sick or are feeling like you may become sick,” says Shah.

Miso paste, made from fermented beans, is rich in prebiotics and probiotics that strengthen digestion and immune function. Just make sure to add the paste after removing the soup from heat, as high temperatures can destroy the live probiotics. Miso also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and may even help lower blood pressure. Toppings like green onions and ginger provide additional immune support, with green onions offering vitamins A and C and ginger adding anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial benefits. Shah suggests adding shiitake mushrooms for extra immune support and silken tofu for added protein.

Italian minestrone

Minestrone is a powerful addition to your lineup for when you’re feeling sick. Dietitian Alyssa Smolen notes that this Italian classic is “chock full of nutrients,” with its colorful mix of vegetables and beans providing plenty of fiber for gut health and a variety of antioxidants, like carotenoids, flavonoids and anthocyanins. “Consuming antioxidants while sick is a great way to help lower inflammation in the body,” Smolen tells Yahoo Life.

Interestingly, minestrone is enjoyed daily by some of the longest living families in Sardinia, Italy, a Blue Zone region, where people are known for consistently living longer, healthier lives.

Taiwanese daikon soup

A comforting staple in Taiwan and China, daikon soup is easy to prepare and packed with wholesome ingredients like pork ribs, daikon radish, ginger, garlic, white pepper and cilantro. Cindy Chou, chef and dietitian at the Sound of Cooking, tells Yahoo Life: “This cozy daikon soup with tender pork ribs features a light broth that’s perfect for keeping you hydrated and nourished when you’re under the weather.” Each serving includes 4 ounces (113 grams) of daikon radish, providing 17 milligrams of vitamin C — about 19% of the recommended daily value for adults. While having additional vitamin C after getting sick won’t necessarily relieve your symptoms, it’s good to meet your daily needs to continue to support your immune system.

Chou suggests adding 2 tablespoons of goji berries to boost the vitamin C lost during cooking. These berries also contain phenolic compounds and carotenoids, which are known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and help the body fight infection.

Fiskesuppe is a comforting soup that’s a go-to in Norway for when you’re feeling unwell. (Getty Images)

Norwegian fiskesuppe (creamed fish soup)

A Scandinavian spin on comfort food, creamed fish soup is a go-to in Norway for when you’re feeling unwell. Made with fish stock, salmon, cod, potatoes, carrots and a touch of cream, this soothing soup is both nutritious and flavorful. Salmon, the star ingredient, is loaded with immune-boosting nutrients like high-quality protein, omega-3 fatty acids and selenium, an antioxidant that meets about 55% of an adult’s daily needs in just 3.5 ounces (100 grams). A serving of salmon also provides around 71% of your daily vitamin D needs, which is essential for a strong immune system. Research suggests that low vitamin D levels may raise your risk of catching a cold and other respiratory illnesses, like the flu or pneumonia.

Chinese congee

Congee, a traditional Chinese rice porridge known for its healing properties, is gentle on the stomach and easy to digest. Similar to miso soup, it’s often topped with green onions and ginger, which can also help with nausea. In traditional Chinese medicine, warm soups like congee are believed to nourish the blood, boost energy and support digestion. Similarly, in Korean cuisine, rice porridge, or juk, is often served to those who are sick, as it’s restorative and easy to eat.

Thai tom yum soup

If you’re a fan of spicy foods, try tom yum soup, a hot and sour Thai classic. This fiery soup is made with shrimp or chicken, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and chili, creating a tasty blend that’s both soothing and invigorating. Both lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves contain essential oils known for their anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antioxidant benefits. Plus, they give off a calming aroma to help you unwind as you enjoy a warm, flavorful bowl of this delicious soup.

Maxine Yeung is a dietitian and board-certified health and wellness coach.

