Great Place To Work® Australia and New Zealand names 15 Best Workplaces in Healthcare, Biopharma & Social Assistance in 2024

SYDNEY, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Great Place To Work® ANZ, the global authority on workplace culture today announces their inaugural 15 Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare, Social Assistance and BioPharma in 2024.

The companies are announced across two lists: Best Workplaces in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals (Biopharma) and Best Workplaces in Healthcare and Social Assistance (which covers two categories Medium & Large and Small & Micro).

Category sizes include – micro (companies with less than 30 employees), small (companies with 30 to 99 employees), medium (companies with 100 to 999 employees), and large (companies with 1,000 or more employees).

The companies were shortlisted using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. In curating what makes a Best Workplace in Australia, we have used the same methodology as we do in curating the renowned Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in the US and Fortune’s World’s Best Workplaces.

Rebecca Moulynox, General Manager of Great Place To Work Australia, emphasised the value of recognising excellence across specific industries on a national stage.

“We understand that different industries face unique challenges and opportunities,” Moulynox said. “To celebrate organisations that are making significant strides within their sectors, we’ve introduced new industry-specific lists in 2024, including Best Workplaces in Healthcare & Social Assistance and Best Workplaces in Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals.”

“These lists provide a fantastic opportunity to spotlight companies that excel in creating a positive workplace culture within their industry. It’s a chance to honour those who are dedicated to enhancing employee experiences, fostering inclusivity, and driving progress in their fields.”

“By highlighting organisations committed to ensuring their employees feel safe, valued, and heard, we aim to inspire others to elevate their workplace practices and continue advancing the standards of great workplaces across Australia,” she added.

Embargoed till 9:00AM AEST, 1 October, 2024

Australia’s Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare & Social Assistance in 2024 List Micro & Small Category RANK COMPANY 1 Spine & Sports Physiotherapy 2 Adam Dental 3 Holistic Recovery 4 Unify Disability Services 5 Unbound Minds

Australia’s Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare & Social Assistance in 2024 List Medium & Large Category RANK COMPANY 1 Medtronic Australasia Pty Ltd 2 Pinnacle Rehab 3 Avenue Dental 4 Just Better Care 5 Arjo Australia

Australia’s Best Workplaces™ in Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical in 2024 List RANK COMPANY 1 AbbVie Pty Ltd 2 Sandoz 3 Glaukos 4 Lundbeck Australia Pty Ltd 5 Servier Australia

