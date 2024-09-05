Here’s where American Airlines is adding flights to Europe in summer 2025

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, from American Airlines company, taking off from Barcelona airport, in Barcelona on 24th February 2023.

As social media feeds make their seasonal shift from the Parthenon to pumpkin patches, airlines are busy preparing for the 2025 Europe travel season, a bet that strong demand for international travel will continue next summer.

American Airlines on Thursday unveiled new routes to Europe for spring and summer next year. The carrier rolled out nonstop service from Chicago to Madrid starting March 30; Philadelphia to Milan starting May 23; Philadelphia to Edinburgh, Scotland, beginning May 23, back for the first time since 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, to Athens, Greece, beginning June 5; and Miami to Rome from July 5.

Rivals United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are expected to release their 2025 travel plans in the coming weeks.

American said its trans-Atlantic capacity next summer will be up low-to-mid-single digits over this year, with executives confident that consumers will continue to prioritize travel.

“In ’23 when people saw this demand to Italy and Greece, some people speculated that it was a one-year thing. But then this year, that strength just kept going and our flights are full and the yields are strong,” said Brian Znotins, American’s senior vice president of network planning. “More capacity is warranted to address the demand.”