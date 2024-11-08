Historic Rome landmark’s temporary closure causes uproar: ‘Saddest thing I’ve seen in Italy’

When in Rome, travelers may have a visit to the Trevi Fountain included on their itinerary, but tourists who are currently visiting the famous attraction are in for a surprise.

The Trevi Fountain is currently under maintenance and a makeshift pool has been added in its place.

Appearing to be made from plastic and plywood while surrounded by metal rods, the substitute still offers visitors a chance to toss in a coin and make a wish.

The fountain water has been emptied in preparation for maintenance work that will last until the end of this year, the Associated Press reported.

In 2022, there was 1.4 million euros ($1.52 million) collected in coins that were thrown into the Trevi Fountain, Fox News Digital reported.

Some travelers on social media have reacted to the short solution, with one person calling the pool “Kinda tacky.”

“The saddest thing I’ve seen in Italy in as long as I can remember,” said one user on X.

Another user posted, “That just looks…. Wrong.”

“This is very cheap and ugly, it does not belong at The Fountain of Trevi,” another person commented.

One man joked, “That gives you like the opposite of your wish.”

“Imagine spending all that money — and finally having maybe your one and only chance to see Rome and this amazing fountain… and get this… oof. It is what it is, but so glad I have had the blessing of seeing it in all its glory,” posted a woman.

One man remarked, “That touch of class that everyone was expecting.”

“If the question was how do you make something beautiful ugly — this is the answer,” another man wrote.

Some users defended the move made by Italian officials.

One person on X said, “Great idea while construction is ongoing.”

“It’s not affecting the crowds. It was packed last night,” another user wrote.

One man said, “Why is this sad? People want to still throw coins and this is an option for them.”

The temporary pool comes as Italy gears up for the Holy year known as Italy’s Jubilee, and Rome has been introducing new strategies to control overtourism.

In September, Italian officials said they are considering allocating time slots to visit the historic Trevi Fountain to help curb tourists from overcrowding the area.

The proposed measure would include officials asking non-residents to make a “symbolic” contribution of around $1 or $2, while residents would be able to access the fountain for free, Fox News Digital reported.

During a news conference, Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri told reporters, “The situation at the Trevi Fountain is becoming technically very difficult to manage,” adding that the measures are “a very concrete possibility,” according to Reuters.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Italian Ministry of Tourism for comment.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

