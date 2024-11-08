Yiwugo Sees Strong Sales of Christmas and Chinese New Year Merchandise

YIWU, China, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. The 2024 Christmas peak shopping season arrived earlier than the previous year. Statistics from Yiwugo show that order and transaction volumes related to the keyword “Christmas” from January to February 2024 increased by 64.32% compared to the same period last year. This has resulted in a wave of early Christmas purchases in the first quarter. In contrast, for the domestic market, traditional Chinese New Year items like “lanterns” and “spring couplets” have been experiencing a strong surge in demand since the Mid-Autumn Festival. Zhang Li, a Yiwugo vendor, noted that since late October, his company has shifted into the sales phase for Christmas products targeting the domestic market.



The Festival products on yiwugo.com.

Autumn Christmas Crafts, owned by Zhang, introduced its first popular product of the year—an artificial Christmas wreath— in March and April, primarily for the U.S. market. The wreath features dark green and white as the main colors, accented by gray, red, and other artificial flowers and plants. The innovative color scheme and exquisite craftsmanship quickly won over American buyers, and it soon exploded in popularity, with single orders reaching millions during peak times.

Autumn Christmas Crafts focuses on mid- to high-end Christmas wreaths, garlands, maple leaves, and wall hangings, primarily targeting at the European market. They use eco-friendly materials and combine advanced molding machines with hand assembly. To meet current demands, over 50% of this year’s products feature new designs.

Autumn Christmas Crafts is also known for its excellent craftsmanship, earning high praise from customers. For example, the red berry ornaments they produce boast vivid colors and lasting appeal, with products designed to resist mold, odors, and glue peeling for a longer time. Though production costs are about 20% higher than average, this premium quality provides customers with a better experience, which has translated into strong sales on both Yiwugo and other international e-commerce platforms over the years.

Xuchun Lantern, another seller of festival decorations on Yiwugo, is in its busiest season of the year. Ms. Huang Xiaochun, the owner, who has been in the lantern business for years, sees demand surge every year from Mid-Autumn Festival until Chinese New Year. Her company focuses on mid- to high-end lanterns, catering to clients across all provinces and in Chinese communities worldwide.

According to Huang, ancient-style lanterns with distinct Chinese elements have gained popularity recently, especially wooden DIY crescent- and rhombus-shaped lanterns. Building on this trend, the company launched DIY hand-painted lanterns with elegantly designed packaging, a structure that facilitates easy shipping and provides an excellent user experience. Several renowned scenic spots like Wuzhen and Songcheng are among Xuchun Lantern’s clients in China.

In September 2024, the company introduced a lotus-shaped hand lantern for children, which topped 1 million RMB in sales within a month. Chinatowns around the world are showing a preference for ornate, traditional-style “Qiaojiao” palace lanterns this year. With innovative colors and high-quality new materials, Xuchun Lantern stands out in international markets and has many loyal customers with over 20 years of history.

As time goes on, festivals like Halloween, Christmas, Carnival, and Thanksgiving are just around the corner. Yiwugo vendors are gearing up for another busy and bustling holiday season.

Source