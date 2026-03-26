Hotel fees are draining Americans’ wallets as expert reveals how to avoid paying hundreds extra

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Added resort fees still kicking up the cost of hotel stays for travelers and tourists — even as new rules aim to make them easier to spot.

A recent NerdWallet study of 160 hotels found that some resort fees average about $33 per night. The fees can range from roughly $15 to $50 a day.

These mandatory charges, often labeled as “destination” or “amenity” fees, are typically added on top of the advertised room rate.

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The fees remain common in major tourist destinations such as Las Vegas, Hawaii and Orlando, according to a number of sources.

Many hotels state clearly that the fees cover access to amenities like Wi-Fi, pools and fitness centers.

Some hotel chains also have higher resort fees than others, NerdWallet said.

The data compiled showed “the average cost of a resort fee, when present,” was $50 at Marriott, $33.80 at Hyatt, $33 at Hilton, $32.57 at IHG and $25 at Wyndham.

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Some hotel chains such as Hilton Honors and World of Hyatt waive the resort fees on bookings made with points, according to the study.

Top-tier hotel elite status can eliminate resort fees entirely. Hyatt waives charges on both paid and award stays for its highest-level globalist members — a handy benefit given the brand’s relatively high fees.

Critics argue the charges are misleading, particularly when they’re unavoidable and not included in the initial price seen online, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says.

Federal regulators have recently stepped in to address that concern. As of May 2025, a new rule from the Federal Trade Commission requires hotels and short-term rental platforms to display the full price upfront, including mandatory fees, rather than adding them later on in the booking process.

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Still, the regulation does not eliminate resort fees — so travelers continue to pay them, even if they’re now more transparent.

Hotels have long used resort fees to keep advertised room rates lower in search results while still collecting additional revenue through mandatory charges, according to Travel Weekly and other industry reporting.

Christopher Elliott, founder of Elliott Advocacy, which provides mediation assistance for issues between travelers and airlines, cruise lines and hotels, said he’s skeptical hotels would reduce extra fees.

Hotel guests do have rights, however.

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“It depends where you are, but generally you have the right to pay the rate you were initially quoted,” he told Fox News Digital. He’s based in Spokane, Washington.

“If you can prove, in writing, that the rate is different, you can dispute your credit card charge,” Elliott added.

Travelers remain frustrated by the issue.

“I see [fees] as an underhanded way to raise rates without paying commissions to travel agents/booking sites,” one traveler wrote on Reddit.

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It’s similar “to airline ‘fuel surcharges,’ as if anybody was ever buying tickets for an airplane with no fuel in it,” another traveler responded.

“Congrats on discovering the American way of … squeezing the lemon for every last drop,” a third person chimed in.

Resort guests need to advocate for themselves, said an industry expert.

Elliott said resort guests need to advocate for themselves. “If you catch it early enough, a polite complaint to a manager” can help, he said.

“If you’ve already checked out, and if the hotel isn’t responsive, [you can] dispute the additional charges on your credit card. I’ve seen that work.”

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The American Hotel & Lodging Association, based in Washington, D.C., told Fox News Digital in a statement, “For many years, the hotel industry has led the effort to create a nationwide standard for fee transparency across the lodging ecosystem and supported a rule established by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission that requires the display of total pricing from the start of the booking process. AHLA, along with other travel companies and consumer advocacy groups, continues to advocate for legislative measures that further cement the FTC rule.”

It added, “Resort, amenity and other similar fees charged by hotels provide customers value by bundling unique property amenities, such as pools, beach access, food and beverage credits, shuttle services and a wide variety of other goods and services, at a lower cost than they would otherwise be available separately.”

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