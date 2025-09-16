HOTO Wins Red Dot Award 2025 for the “HOTO Detail Power Scrubber”

Compact, high-efficiency cleaning tool recognized for outstanding product design

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HOTO Tools announced that its HOTO Detail Power Scrubber has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025 in the “Tools” category. The Red Dot distinction is one of the world’s most recognized marks of design excellence, celebrating products that combine innovation, usability, and long-term relevance.



Award Recognition and Design Significance

The Red Dot Award in the “Tools” category highlights innovation across construction equipment, garden tools, hand tools, measurement devices, and work protection products. In 2025, there is growing demand for cleaning solutions that are compact, hygienic, and adaptable to multiple environments. Consumers are increasingly looking for products that conserve time and energy while maintaining reliability and ease of use.

The HOTO Detail Power Scrubber, also known as the HOTO Wand™ Cordless Spin Scrubber, reflects these priorities with design choices that improve both performance and user experience. It offers extended runtime, low-noise operation, interchangeable brush heads, and IPX7 waterproofing, making it suitable for modern households and professional applications alike.

Key features of the HOTO Detail Power Scrubber include:

360° Rotary Power – 5× more efficient cleaning, validated by HOTO Clean Laboratory testing

Dual-Speed with High Torque – 170 RPM for delicate surfaces and 250 RPM for tough stains and grout lines

Extended Runtime – Up to 210 minutes on a single charge

12 Magnetic Brush Heads – Interchangeable system for versatile cleaning applications

IPX7 Waterproof Rating – Fully washable, designed for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and other wet environments

Whisper-Quiet Operation – Operates at 59dB, 25% quieter than standard scrubbers

“The HOTO Detail Power Scrubber scores with its compact design, high functionality and practical details that make it easy to use in everyday life,” stated the Red Dot Jury.

Designed for Everyday Use, Recognized Globally

The scrubber’s seamless housing prevents dirt accumulation, while a magnetic plug-in system allows one-handed accessory changes. Non-slip grip surfaces and an integrated storage hook further enhance user convenience.

“Winning a Red Dot Award is an important milestone for HOTO,” said Shengmin Qian, Head of Product at HOTO. “It validates the work of our team and reinforces our belief that well-engineered tools improve everyday routines. With the Detail Power Scrubber, we focused on efficiency, ergonomics, and durability to ensure a tool that not only performs but also simplifies household cleaning.”

HOTO collaborated with in-house designers Yuxin Zhang and Qiying Lin to bring the Detail Power Scrubber from concept to production. The product reflects HOTO’s continued focus on practical innovation, user-centered design, and long-term reliability.

Media kit with logo and product images available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1k0ZQO0VXITriyWrr6V1Mj3qXY7bEv3SU?usp=drive_link. Media wishing to interview HOTO personnel should contact PR agent Borjana Slipicevic.

FAQ: HOTO Detail Power Scrubber

What makes this product different from other electric scrubbers?

A dual-speed, high-torque motor with 360° rotary power enables faster, deeper cleaning with less effort.

What surfaces can it clean?

Compatible with multiple brush heads, the scrubber can be used on sinks, tiles, grout, kitchen appliances, and bathroom fixtures.

How long does it last on a single charge?

Up to 210 minutes, supported by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery (2000mAh / 7.2Wh).

Is it waterproof?

Yes. The scrubber is IPX7-rated, meaning it can be rinsed directly under water.

What’s included in the package?

12 brushes are included (1 x HOTO Wand, 1 x Brush-S, 1 x Brush-M, 1 x Brush-L, 1 x Pointed Brush, 4 x Scouring Pads, 4 x Cloth Pads, 1 x Brush Head Bag, 1 x Charging Cable).

When will it be available?

About HOTO Tools

Founded in 2016, HOTO, short for ‘home tools,’ revolutionizes everyday gadgets by blending elegant design with practical functionality. With products sold in 56 countries and boasting over 100 product patents, HOTO has received numerous international design awards, including the prestigious iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award. Dedicated to innovation and simplicity, HOTO continues to inspire with tools that are both visually appealing and intuitively functional.

About Red Dot & Red Dot Award Product Design

Red Dot

The distinction “Red Dot” has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after seals of quality for good design. In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the award breaks down into three disciplines: the Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept.

Red Dot Award: Product Design

Every year, the Red Dot Award: Product Design sets out to find the year’s best products. The products selected by the Red Dot Jury to win an award may be aesthetically appealing, functional, sustainable or innovative, but what they all have in common is their outstanding design. Further information on the award can be found here.



Key Features of the HOTO Detail Power Scrubber

