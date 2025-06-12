I live in New York, and these are the dreamy summer shoes all the cool girls are wearing

Jelly shoes are jiggling their way back into the spotlight this summer, and honestly? We’re here for the full-on nostalgic sole revival. These squishy sandals are no longer just playground favorites — they are the comfy, breathable shoe that all the cool girls are wearing in New York this season. Seriously, when I went into the office last week, not only did I see numerous stylish women on the street in the fun footwear, but two co-workers were wearing them too — and both ended up gushing to me about how much they love them (don’t worry, their product recommendations are below!).

Yahoo Editors Zainab Akande (left) and Kerry Justich (right) are both big fans of the nostalgic trend. (Yahoo/Kerry Justich)

It makes sense that these playful shoes are having a moment. No longer the squeaky kicks we loved as kids, they’ve grown up and glowed up, and even top designers like The Row, Tory Burch and Vince are getting in on the trend. Of course, we’re not recommending you drop hundreds of dollars on a pair of jellies — they are made of plastic, after all. Instead, I’ve rounded up seven stylish pairs that can be yours for as little as $20 a pop, so you can test out the trend to break in the plastic, not break it out.

Amazon Our Editorial Manager Zainab Akande says these adorable Mary-Janes are her “new summer obsession,” and it’s easy to see why. Both stylish and breathable, they are everything you would want in a warm-weather shoe. “I don’t say that lightly,” she added. “I’m super picky about what I put on my woefully flat feet, and they have to keep me pain-free. Not only do I find these flats ridiculously comfortable, but they pass the ‘no-sweat’ test.” The only downside is they don’t come in half-sizes. But Zainab says if you’re in between sizes, you should size down since they run a tad big, and Amazon reviewers agree with her. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Get ready to slide into summer with these sleek sandals. Made from a clear jelly plastic with a hollow mesh strap, these are the epitome of low-maintenance glam. Not only are they lightweight, comfortable and easy to slip on and off, but they look nearly identical to this $195 designer pair for a fraction of the price! Score a pair (or two!) in one of four stylish shades. $45 at Amazon

Amazon What’s not to love about these jellies? They’re waterproof, washable and wildly fun — because life should never be too serious (and neither should your footwear). The slip-ons have a cushioned insole for all-day wear, while the mesh upper and backless design lets your tootsies breathe even on summer’s hottest days. I’m particularly fond of this pretty pastel blue, but there are eight other colors you can get your hands on. $47 at Amazon

Target If you’ve read up to this point with a skeptical-yet-curious take on this fashion resurgence, these are the shoes for you. You can try out the trend for just $20. These squishy beauties have a textured rubber sole to keep you from slipping and sliding, and if you choose to go for the clear design (these are also available in turquoise, pink and red), they will literally gel with everything else in your summer wardrobe. One more detail we love: The airy flats come with a removable insole for added comfort. $20 at Target

Old Navy Yahoo News Senior Writer Kerry Justich said she noticed jelly flats trending and wanted to take part “since it’s a fun way to add some personality and color to a summer outfit.” This fire truck-red pair from Old Navy “was a great deal, especially for a seasonal item that has the potential of going out of style,” she continued. “I’ve received so many compliments on them, including one from my mom who says they remind her of the jellies I wore as a kid!” The red color is sadly sold out right now (as are certain sizes in the clear and black), but similar styles are still widely available at Old Navy’s sister store Gap. $20 at Old Navy

Amazon These rubber cuties let you reel in two trends at once. That’s right, fisherman sandals are also having a moment this summer. These are like the jelly sandals we loved as kids, but more practical thanks to their structured silhouette that gives your feet some needed support. Some shoppers say they do have that familiar plastic smell (some things never change), but they are water-friendly and easy to clean. They come in 32 fun styles — including glitter, flocked and (!!) studded. $69 at Amazon

Anthropologie If your summer vibe is low-effort, high-style with a hint of whimsy, these surprisingly affordable jelly flip-flops will be your jam. The waterproof wonders slide on easily, feel like a soft hug on your feet and come in fun shades like magenta, light blue and this green (which Anthro calls khaki). These will look just as cute lounging poolside as they would dressed up for a night on the town. Shoppers do note they run quite small, so definitely order up at least one size. Long story short —these jellies are flippin’ fab. $35 at Anthropologie

