I scrolled through 10,000 spring styles on Amazon — here are the under-$50 pieces I’m buying

I don’t know about you, but whenever the temperatures start rising and the sun stays up after 5:30 p.m., my closet starts itching for a little glow-up. Flowy dresses, lightweight layers, easy-breezy fabrics — spring fashion has so much to love. But while I’m all for a seasonal refresh, I’m also keeping an eye on my budget (I’m saving up for a few summer getaways, after all).

Whenever I feel like treating myself without overspending, I head straight to Amazon’s style section. Recently, I sifted through 10,000-plus warm-weather pieces that can be had for less than $50, and believe me, there are plenty of gems.

Scrolling through page after page of deals is my kind of bliss, but I know not everyone has the time (or patience). After hours of research — and maybe a little eye-crossing — I rounded up 10 must-haves that deliver serious style on a budget. From linen pants to flattering dresses and a chic straw handbag that will instantly elevate your spring outfits, these are the under-$50 finds I can’t wait to add to my cart.

Amazon Linen pants are a spring and summer must-have, and I’m excited to add this sleek pair to my wardrobe once the weather starts warming up. The drawstring waist makes them comfy and forgiving on an indulgent vacation. Plus, the breathable fabric will keep me cool when the temperatures rise. $30 at Amazon

Amazon If you’re obsessed with The White Lotus like I am, this dress may remind you of what Sarah Catherine Hook’s character wore to the yacht party. While her exact Ciao Lucia piece is sold out and over $300 (“Piper, no!”) this similar option is a steal at just $48. I absolutely love the square neck and wave trims — it gives it such a fresh, modern vibe. Plus, the smocked back and adjustable straps make it super comfy. The best part? It’s machine-washable, so I can skip those insane dry-cleaning bills. $48 at Amazon

Amazon Everyone needs a good lightweight jacket for spring, and I can’t get over how cute this quilted topper is. It comes in a variety of colorful prints, so you can make even the grayest, drizzliest spring day feel a little more joyful. What’s more, I love the slightly oversized fit and the fact that this will fold easily, making it great for travel. $46 at Amazon

Amazon A flowy, oversized button-down is a must in my spring wardrobe. This relaxed piece is a top seller because it combines that classic tailored vibe with a fun twist. The unique ruching at the cuffs adds a special touch (and helps keep your sleeves clean), making it both stylish and practical. $24 at Amazon

Amazon A crossbody bag that’s comfortable, stylish and big enough to hold more than the essentials? Sign me up! I’m really loving this straw style — it just radiates those warm weather vibes. Plus, it’s so versatile that it pairs well with everything in my spring wardrobe. The crossbody strap is removable, so I can switch it up and carry it by the top handle when I want to dress up a bit. $27 at Amazon

Amazon I’ve had this ruffled silhouette on my shopping list since last summer, and I think it’s finally time to take the plunge and snap it up. The ruching around the tummy is super flattering, and I love that it has lace-up ties at the back that allow you to find a more comfortable fit. There are 25 colors and prints to choose from in sizes XS to 2XL. (No wonder over 25,500 shoppers are five-star fans.) Related: Shoppers say these are Amazon’s most flattering swimsuits $38 at Amazon

Amazon I hate to admit it, but I’m really bad about losing sunglasses. That means I’m no longer wasting money on expensive styles that will eventually go missing. When I saw that I can grab two sleek pairs of these retro ’90s oval-shape stunners for just $16, I was sold. Not only will they look good on just about anyone, but the lenses boast UV protection to keep your peepers safe. $16 at Amazon

Amazon You can’t go wrong with a classic cardigan, and this longer silhouette is great because you can wear it belted or tucked, adding to its versatility. Plus, its lightweight fabric makes it a great layering piece for those tricky spring days where it’s cold in the morning and boiling by the afternoon. Sizes range from XS to 6XL, and it comes in 26 colors. $25 at Amazon

Amazon These chunky tear-drop earrings are only $12 a pair, but they look so similar to a $1,000 pair from Bottega Veneta. The brass earrings are hypoallergenic, so you don’t have to worry about them irritating your ears, and they come in a variety of sizes and colors. These will add an elegant touch to all of my warm-weather ensembles. Related: These 9 jewelry brands make quality pieces that only look expensive $12 at Amazon

Amazon I’ve been on the lookout for a new pair of slides, and I just found this awesome pair that looks like these Birkenstock Madrids that I’ve been eyeing! I absolutely love their sleek, minimalist style — they totally capture that “quiet luxury” vibe everyone’s loving right now. Plus, they’ve got a cushioned footbed for extra comfort, a big bonus in my book. $40 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Source