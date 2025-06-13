I scrolled through 10,000 summer styles on Amazon — here are the under-$50 pieces I’m buying

I don’t know about you, but whenever the temperatures start rising and the sun stays up after 8 p.m., my closet starts itching for a little glow-up. Flowy dresses, lightweight layers, easy-breezy fabrics — summer fashion has so much to love. But while I’m all for a seasonal refresh, I’m also keeping an eye on my budget (I’m saving up for a few getaways, after all).
Whenever I feel like treating myself without overspending, I head straight to Amazon’s style section. Recently, I sifted through 10,000-plus warm-weather pieces that can be had for less than $50, and believe me, there are plenty of gems.
Scrolling through page after page of deals is my kind of bliss, but I know not everyone has the time (or patience). After hours of research — and maybe a little eye-crossing — I rounded up 12 must-haves that deliver serious style on a budget. From linen pants to flattering dresses and a chic straw handbag that will instantly elevate your summer outfits, these are the under-$50 finds I can’t wait to add to my cart.
Linen pants are a summer must-have, and I’m excited to add this sleek pair to my wardrobe — they just ooze “quiet luxury.” The drawstring waist makes them comfy and forgiving on an indulgent vacation. Plus, the breathable fabric will keep me cool during hotter days.
Cute, comfy and feminine, this gingham bestseller has smocking at the bust to create a distinct shape and flirty ruffles around the neckline to add interest. The A-line silhouette creates a subtle hourglass-like look. I love the classic black and white print, but might also snag the light blue option for a nice pop of color.
I found a tee that’s anything but boring, and it’s just as comfy as those well-worn styles you have folded in your drawer. This adorable square-neck design has charming ruffled trim and slightly puffed sleeves that give it a fun, trendy vibe. But my favorite part is the longer silhouette for extra coverage in the back.
I love a cozy loungewear set no matter the season, but now that it’s warmer out, I plan to scoop up this No. 1 bestselling sleeveless tank and cropped pant duo. The classic black is my favorite, but there are 16 other styles if you prefer more color in your wardrobe. I plan to wear them together for a chic monochromatic look, but I may throw on a denim jacket on cooler mornings or nights.
I love swapping my dark blue denim for white styles once it gets warmer out, and these cropped high-rise jeans are perfect for showing off my summer sandal collection. Stretchy and versatile, they have roomy pockets and more than 2,000 shoppers have already bought a pair this month alone.
While I typically stick to flat sandals during the summer, for those times when I need to dress up, these cute slip-on heels seem perfect. I love the pretty braided straps and the low-block heel that makes them easy to walk in. Even better, they have a cushioned padded foam insole for even more comfort.
A flowy, oversized button-down is a must in my summer wardrobe. This relaxed piece is a top seller because it combines that classic tailored vibe with a fun twist. The unique ruching at the cuffs adds a special touch (and helps keep your sleeves clean), making it both stylish and practical.
A crossbody bag that’s comfortable, stylish and big enough to hold more than the essentials? Sign me up! I’m really loving this straw style — it just radiates those warm-weather vibes. Plus, it’s so versatile that it pairs well with everything in my summer wardrobe. The crossbody strap is removable, so I can switch it up and carry it by the top handle when I want to dress up a bit.
I’ve had this ruffled silhouette on my shopping list since last summer, and I think it’s finally time to take the plunge and snap it up. The ruching around the tummy is super flattering, and I love that it has lace-up ties at the back that allow you to find a more comfortable fit. There are 25 colors and prints to choose from in sizes XS to 2XL. (No wonder over 25,800 shoppers are five-star fans.)
Related: Shoppers say these are Amazon’s most flattering swimsuits
I hate to admit it, but I’m really bad about losing sunglasses. That means I’m no longer wasting money on expensive styles that will eventually go missing. When I saw that I can grab two sleek pairs of these retro ’90s oval-shape stunners for just $16, I was sold. Not only will they look good on just about anyone, but the lenses boast UV protection to keep your peepers safe.
These chunky tear-drop earrings are only $12 a pair, but they look so similar to a $1,000 pair from Bottega Veneta. The brass earrings are hypoallergenic, so you don’t have to worry about them irritating your ears, and they come in a variety of sizes and colors. These will add an elegant touch to all of my warm-weather ensembles.
Related: These 9 jewelry brands make quality pieces that only look expensive
I’ve been on the lookout for a new pair of slides, and I just found this awesome pair that looks like these Birkenstock Madrids that I’ve been eyeing! I absolutely love their sleek, minimalist style — they totally capture that “quiet luxury” vibe everyone’s loving right now. Plus, they’ve got a cushioned footbed for extra comfort, a big bonus in my book.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.