I scrolled through 10,000 summer styles on Amazon — here are the under-$50 pieces I’m buying

I don’t know about you, but whenever the temperatures start rising and the sun stays up after 8 p.m., my closet starts itching for a little glow-up. Flowy dresses, lightweight layers, easy-breezy fabrics — summer fashion has so much to love. But while I’m all for a seasonal refresh, I’m also keeping an eye on my budget (I’m saving up for a few getaways, after all).

Whenever I feel like treating myself without overspending, I head straight to Amazon’s style section. Recently, I sifted through 10,000-plus warm-weather pieces that can be had for less than $50, and believe me, there are plenty of gems.

Scrolling through page after page of deals is my kind of bliss, but I know not everyone has the time (or patience). After hours of research — and maybe a little eye-crossing — I rounded up 12 must-haves that deliver serious style on a budget. From linen pants to flattering dresses and a chic straw handbag that will instantly elevate your summer outfits, these are the under-$50 finds I can’t wait to add to my cart.

Amazon Linen pants are a summer must-have, and I’m excited to add this sleek pair to my wardrobe — they just ooze “quiet luxury.” The drawstring waist makes them comfy and forgiving on an indulgent vacation. Plus, the breathable fabric will keep me cool during hotter days. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Cute, comfy and feminine, this gingham bestseller has smocking at the bust to create a distinct shape and flirty ruffles around the neckline to add interest. The A-line silhouette creates a subtle hourglass-like look. I love the classic black and white print, but might also snag the light blue option for a nice pop of color. $30 at Amazon

Amazon I found a tee that’s anything but boring, and it’s just as comfy as those well-worn styles you have folded in your drawer. This adorable square-neck design has charming ruffled trim and slightly puffed sleeves that give it a fun, trendy vibe. But my favorite part is the longer silhouette for extra coverage in the back. $20 at Amazon

Amazon I love a cozy loungewear set no matter the season, but now that it’s warmer out, I plan to scoop up this No. 1 bestselling sleeveless tank and cropped pant duo. The classic black is my favorite, but there are 16 other styles if you prefer more color in your wardrobe. I plan to wear them together for a chic monochromatic look, but I may throw on a denim jacket on cooler mornings or nights. $27 at Amazon

Amazon I love swapping my dark blue denim for white styles once it gets warmer out, and these cropped high-rise jeans are perfect for showing off my summer sandal collection. Stretchy and versatile, they have roomy pockets and more than 2,000 shoppers have already bought a pair this month alone. $39 at Amazon

Amazon While I typically stick to flat sandals during the summer, for those times when I need to dress up, these cute slip-on heels seem perfect. I love the pretty braided straps and the low-block heel that makes them easy to walk in. Even better, they have a cushioned padded foam insole for even more comfort. $40 at Amazon

Amazon A flowy, oversized button-down is a must in my summer wardrobe. This relaxed piece is a top seller because it combines that classic tailored vibe with a fun twist. The unique ruching at the cuffs adds a special touch (and helps keep your sleeves clean), making it both stylish and practical. $24 at Amazon

Amazon A crossbody bag that’s comfortable, stylish and big enough to hold more than the essentials? Sign me up! I’m really loving this straw style — it just radiates those warm-weather vibes. Plus, it’s so versatile that it pairs well with everything in my summer wardrobe. The crossbody strap is removable, so I can switch it up and carry it by the top handle when I want to dress up a bit. $34 at Amazon

Amazon I’ve had this ruffled silhouette on my shopping list since last summer, and I think it’s finally time to take the plunge and snap it up. The ruching around the tummy is super flattering, and I love that it has lace-up ties at the back that allow you to find a more comfortable fit. There are 25 colors and prints to choose from in sizes XS to 2XL. (No wonder over 25,800 shoppers are five-star fans.) Related: Shoppers say these are Amazon’s most flattering swimsuits $36 at Amazon

Amazon I hate to admit it, but I’m really bad about losing sunglasses. That means I’m no longer wasting money on expensive styles that will eventually go missing. When I saw that I can grab two sleek pairs of these retro ’90s oval-shape stunners for just $16, I was sold. Not only will they look good on just about anyone, but the lenses boast UV protection to keep your peepers safe. $16 at Amazon

Amazon These chunky tear-drop earrings are only $12 a pair, but they look so similar to a $1,000 pair from Bottega Veneta. The brass earrings are hypoallergenic, so you don’t have to worry about them irritating your ears, and they come in a variety of sizes and colors. These will add an elegant touch to all of my warm-weather ensembles. Related: These 9 jewelry brands make quality pieces that only look expensive $12 at Amazon

Amazon I’ve been on the lookout for a new pair of slides, and I just found this awesome pair that looks like these Birkenstock Madrids that I’ve been eyeing! I absolutely love their sleek, minimalist style — they totally capture that “quiet luxury” vibe everyone’s loving right now. Plus, they’ve got a cushioned footbed for extra comfort, a big bonus in my book. $45 at Amazon

