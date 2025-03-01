I shop for a living — these are the style deals I’m eyeing, starting at $8

Meet your new favorite spring comfy pants. Soft and breathable fabric, they bring easy-breezy to a new level, thanks to the elastic waist with a drawstring tie. They’re drapey and great for lounging, but the tapered ankle makes them cute enough to wear out and about. Oh and they have an army of 2,500 fans who gush about the flattering fit.

“So comfortable and fun,” wrote a jogger convert. “I was skeptical about buying this type of pants. I was afraid they would make me look bigger than I am because the legs of this item are blousy, but I’m fixing to order another pair now. They are cute, comfortable and I absolutely love them. I feel like they actually slim me down a bit.”

