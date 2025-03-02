MIFF 2025 KICKS OFF AT FULL CAPACITY, SIGNALING A POWERFUL START TO ASIA’S FURNITURE BUYING SEASON

740+ Exhibitors Serve Global Furniture Buyers with Innovative Product Solutions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) 2025 has officially opened its doors, igniting excitement and setting the stage for a dynamic furniture buying season in Asia. In a prestigious ceremony led by YB Datuk Chan Foong Hin, Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities, representing YB Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Minister of Plantation and Commodities, MIFF 2025 unveiled its most ambitious edition yet, showcasing groundbreaking advancements in design, innovation, and sustainable practices.



YB Datuk Seri Johari bin Abdul Ghani, Minister of Plantation and Commodities, represented by YB Datuk Chan Foong Hin, Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities (second left), Dato’ Dr Tan Chin Huat, Founder and Chairman (Third left), Mr Steve Ong, Muar Furniture Association (fourth left), and Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country of Informa Markets Malaysia

Spanning 100,000 square meters across the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), this year’s event pulsates with the energy of 742 exhibitors from 12 countries and regions. This includes key players from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Mainland China, South Korea, Taiwan region, India, United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

Approximately 20,000 visitors from over 140 countries and regions are expected, further solidifying MIFF’s position as Southeast Asia’s largest and most influential furniture trade event.

Building on last year’s record-breaking success of 715 exhibitors and USD 1.28 billion in on-site sales, MIFF 2025 is poised to catalyse another wave of business growth. More than just a trade show, MIFF is a strategic global marketplace where buyers gain unparalleled access to a diverse range of furniture, driving industry momentum forward.

At the forefront of sustainability highlights in MIFF 2025 is the innovative Palm Loop technology by Panasonic Housing Solutions, Japan. This initiative allows furniture manufacturers to adopt eco-conscious practices by using high-quality furniture materials transformed from oil palm trunks. Key exhibitors, including Shantawood, Panelbase System Industries, Synergy Wood Products, Distinctive Fine Furniture, Estay Furniture, SLK Furniture Design, Sincerity Furniture, and Yeu Hong Furniture Industries, are leading the way in implementing this sustainable solution.

MIFF 2025 introduces multiple showcase platforms that push creative boundaries. The xOrdinary Showcase, themed “Play,” challenges conventional furniture design, while the inaugural KL iDesign Week, in partnership with Guangzhou Design Week, elevates Asian design onto the global stage.

“MIFF’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of furniture designers and connecting them with industry players creates an environment where creativity thrives and business opportunities flourish,” said Dato’ Tan Chin Huat, MIFF Founder and Chairman. “This blend of commerce and creativity makes MIFF a driving force for innovation.”

At WTCKL, attendees will experience the MIFF-MIFD International Luxury Residence Design Showcase that merges luxury with functionality. Furthermore, MIFF OFFICE stands out as Southeast Asia’s largest office furniture exhibition, presenting cutting-edge solutions tailored for modern workspaces.

On March 3, the prestigious MIFF Awards Ceremony will celebrate excellence in the industry, recognising outstanding contributions through accolades such as the Best Presentation Award (BPA) and Furniture Excellence Award (FEA).

Beyond exhibitions, MIFF 2025 offers valuable networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities through seminars led by industry experts, while events like the Buyers’ Night facilitate connections among attendees and exhibitors alike.

With its continued partnership with the Muar Furniture Association (MFA), MIFF provides a robust platform for promoting Malaysia’s furniture industry and enhancing global export opportunities. Committed to meeting evolving market demands, MIFF is recognised as one of the leading B2B trade platforms in the world and the top in Southeast Asia.

Further enhancing the visitor experience, MIFF 2025 introduces the upgraded MIFF Furniverse App 2.0, which serves as a personal digital assistant, offering seamless navigation, comprehensive exhibitor information, and real-time updates to help buyers connect with the MIFF community.

MIFF 2025’s ambitious vision manifests across every aspect of the event – from its record-breaking size and participation to its pioneering sustainability initiatives, technological integration, and commitment to design excellence. This edition doesn’t just continue MIFF’s legacy; it boldly reinvents itself for a new era of furniture design, manufacturing, and global trade.

