Immerse Yourself in a Surreal Experience: Where AR Art Meets the Historic Streets of Nishi Chaya

Step into a magical world through digital street art in Nishi Chaya.
KANAZAWA, Japan, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From Sunday, 13 April, an unprecedented AR art exhibition opens in Nishichayagai, the historic teahouse district where Kanazawa’s past and culture still breathe. Augmented Reality (AR) art overlays computer-generated imagery onto the real world via smartphone or computer. Kanazawa Biyori spoke to the organisers to find out more about the tour.
■Tell me about the tour.
Purchase a ticket, scan the QR code with your phone, and the story begins. The venue is the main street of Nishichayagai; when you reach each designated spot, the work automatically comes to life, merging everyday scenery with the digital. The entire Nishichaya-dōri forms one narrative, promising a mysterious moment as though you had stepped into a giant picture book.
■What kind of experience can you get on the tour.
“Art Café 33 yoi yoi,” which also serves as reception, offers a space to re-experience the works. Its name combines san-san (“33,” brilliantly radiant) with yoi yoi (the pleasant sway of cheerful inebriation). Set against the storied backdrop of Nishichayagai, this AR adventure invites fresh eyes to often-overlooked corners and is recommended for locals and visitors alike.
■Overview and Application Details
Duration: Ongoing — Sunday, 13 April to Sunday, 30 November
Hours: Variable; please check the official Instagram account for daily updates.
Admission: ¥1,100 per ticket
iPhone Rental: ¥10,000 deposit (fully refundable upon return)
■Further Information
Official Website https://kanaza-waza.com/33yoiyoi/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/33yoiyoi/
Vertical Video https://www.youtube.com/shorts/UhrLjfmIgDs
Horizontal Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJqkvZZe03k
Modern tea ceremony https://kanazawatour.com/#modern-tea-ceremony
Blacksmith Workshop Tour https://kanazawatour.com/#blacksmith-workshop-tour
Contact Information
Company Name: Kanazawa Biyori Co., Ltd.
Address:
Sanpia Izumigaoka 511, 255 Fushimishinmachi,
Kanazawa City, Ishikawa 921-8172, Japan
Website: info@kanazawabiyori.com
Representative: Tatsunori Kita
Phone: +81-76-255-7663
Source: Kanazawa Biyori Co., Ltd.