‘In one week, wrinkles are clearing up’: Olay’s anti-aging cream is down to $16

Do you wake up with refreshed, glowing skin in the morning? Perhaps we should rephrase that: Would you like to wake up with refreshed, glowing skin in the morning? If so, it’s vital to find a nutrient-rich night formula that moisturizes, exfoliates, treats the effects of sun damage and diminishes fine lines. A night cream is specifically important because skin — like the rest of your body — replenishes and repairs itself while you sleep. But which night formula will do the trick? More than 7,600 five-star Amazon reviewers swear the answer is Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Night Cream, and it’s currently on sale for $16.

Amazon This cream is vitamin-rich and promises to even skin tone, brighten skin, replenish moisture and visibly smooth fine lines and wrinkles. $16 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This multitasking cream does everything, and for $16 this is just the time to get this vitamin-rich, firming, smoothing and brightening formula on your face. It rarely dips lower in price than this, so you’d be well advised to join the 3,000 shoppers who bought it this month.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Olay night cream goes above and beyond the call of duty to moisturize and repair skin while you snooze soundly — it works to deliver seven different benefits to your skin with a host of age-defying ingredients. The formula features Olay’s VitaNiacin Complex, made with vitamins B3, B4, E and C, to exfoliate, nourish and replenish skin cells while fighting signs of aging. By the time you wake up, your skin will be moisturized and brighter. Fine lines and wrinkles, pores and dark spots should appear fainter. And as a bonus, the moisturizer claims to produce a visible lift, which will help you start the day looking like your best self.

A night cream may be the final step of the day for your skin-care routine, but it also can be the most beneficial. That’s what tons of reviewers on Amazon are saying — they’re obsessed with the visible results they see each morning and love how pronounced those results become over time.

This Olay night cream moisturizes, brightens and tightens, all while you catch some Zzzs. Just remembe rto rub it in first. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 7,600 Amazon reviewers have given the Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Night Cream a fresh five-star rating, with many highlighting the positive effects of the moisturizer.

Pros 👍

“First of all … What sort of magic is in this container?” one five-star reviewer asked. “I have been using the Olay Regenerist night cream for about a year, and I just decided to try this product out. In one week, wrinkles are clearing up.”

Some users even experience a sort of dermatological time travel when using this cream. “At 85, it has reduced facial wrinkles to age 60,” said one fan. Another testified, “My face and neck skin feels so soft and looks renewed using this product, and [the effects] start immediately. No waiting a week for results with this lotion! It has reduced fine lines produced by the aging process.”

According to this fan, Olay products have been a family skin-care secret for years: “My mother-in-law, who passed away a few years back at 95, swore by Olay. No one would have guessed she was her age,” they said. “I’ve been using this, and people are shocked to know I’m going to be 60. This is one great product. I’m done shopping around for expensive stuff. This works just as well, if not better!”

Cons 👎

According to some reviewers, mileage may vary depending on the cream’s effect on the skin.

“I’m not convinced this actually works like it claims,” revealed this reviewer. “But I love the way my skin feels while using.”

Echoed another: “The product is a good moisturizer, but I haven’t seen any difference in my face since using.” A third agreed. “Honestly, I don’t know if, because of my age it doesn’t do what it used to do. But I love Olay products!”

Amazon The quick-absorbing formula means no greasy residue. $16 at Amazon

But you’ve got to clean before you moisturize, and have we got just the thing — also from Olay.

Amazon This widely loved tool not only cleans, but also primes your skin to better absorb your favorite anti-aging moisturizers and serums. $22 at Amazon

Even sensitive-skinned shoppers are loving the results. “This brush is a complete game changer!” raved a five-star fan. “As I’ve gotten older my skin has lacked that glow within and I’ve noticed the bags under my eyes are getting darker. I was skeptical … but I am beyond ecstatic I bought it! My skin looks revived! There’s a natural glow, and my skin is so soft!”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

