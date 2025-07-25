Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky: Will Caitlin Clark play this weekend?

The Indiana Fever will visit the United Center for a nationally broadcast game against the Chicago Sky this Sunday. The afternoon game will air on ABC and will stream live on ESPN+ with a 3 p.m. ET tipoff. While fans might be anxious to see a showdown between two of the league’s most popular players, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, Clark has been dealing with a groin injury for the past week and the team revealed Thursday that there is no timetable for her return. Reese has also been dealing with an injury and is also not confirmed for Sunday (yet).

Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game, and find out how to watch every other WNBA game this season, too.

How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky:

Dates: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: United Center, Chicago, IL

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, and more

What channel will the Sky vs. Fever game be on?

The Sky vs. Fever game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

Where to watch the Fever vs. Sky game without cable:

You can stream the Sky vs. Fever game on ABC which is available on Fubo, DirecTV, and Hulu with Live TV. The game will also stream on ESPN+, and it will be available on WNBA League Pass after it concludes.

At $95/month, Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN3, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. The live-TV streaming service is definitely one of the priciest options on this list, but it still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package and will get you access to the most WNBA games you can watch with just one subscription. Fubo subscribers also get unlimited Cloud DVR. The platform also offers a free trial period, and you can currently get $20 off your first month. Try free at Fubo

2025 WNBA season schedule:

You can check out the full WNBA season schedule (complete with which channel every game is airing on) here.

More ways to watch the Sky vs. Fever game :

