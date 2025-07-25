Ancient ‘stick figures’ on beach once again visible at tourist destination

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tourists and locals in Oahu, Hawaii, are once again able to view an ancient marvel.

Hawaiian petroglyphs dating back at least half a millennium are visible for the first time in years, according to The Associated Press (AP). (See the video at the top of this article.)

The stick figure-like etchings were revealed due to seasonal ocean swells that peel away sand that had been covering over two dozen images, AP reported.

Petroglyphs are also known as kiʻi pōhaku.

They’re lava rock carvings etched into stone centuries ago made by Native Hawaiians, according to the Hawaii Island’s government site.

While researchers are not sure what the echings mean, it is believed they mark birth records or other important events.

Carvings of human forms, canoes, turtles and other objects are pictured around the islands.

In 2023, 9.6 million visitors traveled to Hawaii, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Oahu is home to the state capitol of Honolulu and is the third largest and most populated island in Hawaii.

The island of Oahu has two main extinct volcanoes, Waiʻanae and Koʻolau. They’re responsible for forming the island.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

