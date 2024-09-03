Infinix Teams Up with Museum of Modern Art Curator and AI Video Mentor to Launch Mobile Vlog Awards 2024

Join the TikTok Challenge for a Chance to Win $10,000 USD and Exciting Prizes!

HONG KONG, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, has officially kicked off the second year of the Mobile Vlog Awards (MVA) 2024 on TikTok, a vlog competition designed to empower young creators worldwide. With the slogan “Capture Your Own Story” and the theme “Your Story, Your Style,” participants are invited to share their unique vlog creations by engaging with the hashtag #InfinixMVA and utilizing the specially developed TikTok filter. This year, Infinix is collaborating with industry experts from various fields, including a Museum of Modern Art curator, an AI video mentor, and a GoPro award-winning filmmaker, who will inspire participants to enhance their content. With enticing prizes like a $10,000 USD TikTok boost and exclusive opportunities for in-depth discussions with these leaders, MVA 2024 is more than just a competition – it’s a movement redefining the art of vlogging and pushing creative boundaries.



Capture Your Own Story

Celebrating The New Canvas for a Global Youth Ethnography

At its core, the MVA created by Infinix is a platform that elevates vlogging from a social media trend into an art form. Powered by the Infinix ZERO Series, the MVA aims to inspire global youth to explore the artistic potential of vertical filmmaking, encouraging them to step out of their comfort zones and create unique content from indoors to outdoors. This initiative is focused on fostering creativity, encouraging cultural exchange, and showcasing the authentic, vibrant lives of young people across the world. By offering a platform for vlogs, which are born from the creativity of young users, Infinix is laying the foundation for a global youth ethnography – an expansive, integrated collection of stories that reflect the diverse realities of our times.

Continuing the slogan from the previous year, “Capture Your Own Story,” this year’s MVA theme is “Your Story, Your Style.” This signifies Infinix’s aim to create a simple, easily replicable approach that allows for personal style expression, encouraging young people to explore their dream destinations, and capture exciting stories from their unique perspectives.

“The inaugural launch of the MVA concluded last year in partnership with the prestigious Venice Film Festival, attracting over 44,000 creative submissions from across the globe. This year, we’ve broadened our horizons by collaborating with academic authorities and seasoned vloggers who are at the forefront of technology and creative expression. Our goal is to select high-quality works through diverse perspectives and pioneering standards, bringing these exceptional creations to a wider audience and influencing future creators. At Infinix, we view vlogging as more than just a social media trend; it’s a powerful medium for self-expression and cultural dialogue. We aspire to inspire young creators to explore the world around them, pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved with a smartphone,” said Lake Hu, Vice General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer of Infinix.

In anticipation of MVA 2024, Infinix has unveiled the pro-level vlog smartphone, the ZERO 40 Series, featuring cutting-edge 4K front and rear ProStable video capabilities, 50MP ultra-wide lenses, seamless GoPro integration, and advanced AI-powered tools like AI Vlog. These innovative features are crafted to inspire greater creativity and freedom of expression in vlogging, empowering participants to push the limits of mobile videography and elevate their storytelling to new heights.

“A product that simplifies the processes of shooting, creating, and editing effectively can lower the barriers to content creation. The Infinix ZERO 40 Series is specifically designed for vlog shooting, featuring 4K high-definition resolution and ProStable video stabilization, allowing everyday users to create professional-grade vlogs. The seamless GoPro integration and AI-assisted vlog editing tools not only reduce the creative threshold but also expand the possibilities for creators,” said Weiqi Nie, Product Director at Infinix.



The panel of judges

A Symphony of Perspectives: Meet the Master Minds Behind MVA 2024

This year’s MVA features an eclectic panel of judges, each bringing a unique perspective that seamlessly bridges the realms of art, trends, and technology. Among them is Moritz Neumüller, a renowned global curator of contemporary art and cultural diversity, who has strong ties to the Museum of Modern Art, where he worked under esteemed photography curator Peter Galassi. By fostering a dialogue between art and science, Moritz has showcased his ability to blend disciplines and uncover deeper connections – a skill that will be invaluable as he guides MVA participants in unlocking the artistic potential of their vlogs.

He expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “In this vlog competition, I’m particularly interested in works that challenge the norm and offer fresh perspectives. I’m less focused on conventional content; instead, I seek vlogs that push the boundaries of the medium and highlight overlooked realities. The ability to craft a story that is both aesthetically coherent and creatively original is what will truly set participants apart.”

Joshua Guvi, a content creator with hundreds of thousands of devoted fans, is celebrated for his cinematic-quality vlogs. He gained prominence through his highly successful travel films, which have set new standards in vlogging with their breathtaking visuals and compelling storytelling. In an era dominated by AI tools, he has positioned himself at the forefront of this evolution, advocating for the integration of AI into video creation as an ambassador for platforms like Artlist. His innovative approach encourages creators to transcend traditional boundaries, using emerging technology to broaden their creative horizons.

Joining the judging panel are leaders from diverse fields, providing a comprehensive evaluation of entries from the perspectives of technology, humanities, and innovation. Saurabh Shukla, a GoPro award winner, is renowned for capturing the raw essence of street and travel scenes; Joan Nadal, a UNESCO member, specializes in STEM education and sustainable design, merging technology with creativity; and Lake Hu, the Vice GM and CMO of Infinix, is a dedicated mentor focused on empowering youth in technology, driving innovation, and fostering cultural dialogue through mobile platforms.

Join the MVA Revolution: Enter for a Chance to Win $10,000 in Prizes!

Participating in MVA is designed to be simple and accessible for everyone. To join, all you need to do is follow the official Infinix TikTok account specific to your region. From there, search for the hashtag #InfinixMVA and click “Join this hashtag” to start recording your vlog, or explore your creativity using the “Your Story, Your Style” filter developed especially for this competition. Once your video is ready, post it with the hashtags #InfinixMVA and #YourStoryYourStyle, ensuring that your post is set to “Public.”



Join the MVA 2024

The rewards for this year’s MVA are as exciting as the competition itself. The Grand Prize “Best Vlogging Award” winner will receive a $10,000 USD TikTok boost. Additionally, there are five major awards, each recognizing two winners in categories like Best Creative Award, Best Storytelling Award, Best Film Editing Award, Most Popular Award, and an Honorable Judges’ Mention. Winners in these categories will also be awarded an Infinix ZERO flagship smartphone, a Creator toolkit, and the title of “Infinix Vlog Ambassador.” This is your chance to showcase your creativity and storytelling skills on a global stage!

The MVA 2024 is officially underway and will run until November 30th, when the winners will be announced. Following this announcement, an exclusive Infinix Youth Dialogue Session will take place, providing selected participants with the opportunity to engage directly with esteemed judges. This interactive session will enable them to share their creative inspirations and gain valuable insights from the judges’ experiences.

Raise your phone, open TikTok, and start creating with confidence! Every story is a vital part of the global narrative – let yours be heard. For more information, please visit www.infinixmobility.com.

About Infinix

Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries and regions, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. Our product lineup includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google’s top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

