Insights About Today’s Clothing Shoppers

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On November 15, 2024, Cotton Incorporated presented and shared marketing data and analyses about consumer attitudes and habits relating to apparel shopping with the professionals from the textile apparel industry at the media sharing session in Seoul, South Korea.

Melissa Bastos, Director of Corporate Strategy and Insights for Cotton Incorporated, oversees research on consumer attitudes and behaviors and retail assessments conducted in the United States, Latin America, South Korea, Thailand and other Asian countries. Cotton Incorporated keeps providing valuable market insights to support decision-makers throughout the global cotton supply chain.

“In recent years, the proportion of consumers choosing to shop online has continued to rise, with convenience, lower prices, and a wider variety of options being key factors for this choice,” stated Bastos.

Bastos also noted that nearly three-fifths of consumers experienced quality issues when purchasing apparel online. Globally, consumers often associate cotton products with fashion, comfort, and trusted quality, with 55% noting they would pay more for clothes made from cotton.

Bastos highlighted that jeans were a significant cotton product, with 80% South Korea consumers expressing a preference for wearing them. As sustainability in apparel becomes increasingly important to consumers, factors like the use of natural fibres, and sustainable production may influence their decisions to purchase jeans. She indicated that the industry was actively promoting traceability strategies, with cotton being one of the most commonly traced materials, which enhanced the value of cotton products.

As a non-for-profit organization dedicated to promote cotton products, Cotton Incorporated’s mission is to increase the demand for and profitability of cotton. Cotton Incorporated is also dedicated to raising awareness of cotton’s sustainability. Their Blue Jeans Go Green™ denim recycling program has collected over two million pieces of denim, repurposing them into UltraTouch™ denim insulation materials for construction use. Additionally, Cotton Incorporated actively researches cotton cultivation and product technology, offering a range of sustainable solutions for the textile sector that strengthen the market position of cotton products.

For more information about cotton, you can visit the Cotton Incorporated website (www.cottoninc.com) to access a wealth of industry information, including market data, monthly economic updates, cotton production information, production resources, and performance technologies related to cotton.

