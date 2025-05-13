iQIYI Starship Sets Sail, Liu Shishi Named iQIYI Global Ambassador

Special Screening of “Love in Pavilion” Held, Liu Shishi Makes International Debut and Receives iQIYI Global Ambassador Title

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On May 11, iQIYI hosted a special screening event for the “Love in Pavilion” as part of its Starship Project at MARQUEE, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Sponsored by Marina Bay Sands, the event gathered international media, VIP members, and enthusiastic fans, marking actress Liu Shishi’s first international promotional appearance. Liu was honored as the iQIYI Global Ambassador during the event.

Actors Liu Shishi and Zhang Yunlong were joined by special guests Wu Xuanyi and Zhai Xiaowen, who engaged media and attendees by sharing intriguing anecdotes and behind-the-scenes insights. Interactive segments saw the actors exploring Singaporean language, culture, and local fruits, delighting fans with their charming and authentic interactions. The event featured an award presentation where Li Kaichen(KC Li), Vice President and Head of APAC & Middle East, iQIYI, bestowed the title “iQIYI Global Ambassador” upon Liu Shishi, expressing gratitude for her years of outstanding contributions as a high-quality partner to iQIYI and her exceptional impact on both iQIYI and its international outreach.

Since its release, “Love in Pavilion” has captivated global audiences with its intricate emotional narratives and exquisite Eastern visual aesthetics, topping charts in 14 countries and regions. It garnered a notable rating of 8.4 on MyDramaList and became a trending drama internationally, particularly excelling in markets like U.S., Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Many media outlets praised the drama extensively. CTWANT commended the outstanding performances from the lead and supporting cast, significantly boosting its online popularity. Wen Wei Po highlighted the series’ poetic Eastern aesthetics. Following the series’ success, Liu Shishi’s Instagram following surged by over 100,000 followers, underscoring her growing international appeal.

This special screening in Singapore is the first event of iQIYI Starship for the year 2025, which aims to collaborate with Chinese artists to enter overseas markets. Through diverse promotional formats such as international launches, strategic conferences, drama promotions, and exclusive member activities, the project aims to generate extensive attention and influence around premium Chinese content. This initiative is dedicated to enhancing iQIYI’s global brand competitiveness and providing global audiences with richer and more comprehensive entertainment experiences.

Since its founding, iQIYI has been dedicated to producing high-quality content, continuously introducing excellent Chinese dramas to the global market. In recent years, iQIYI has further strengthened its international presence, collaborating with prominent production houses such as Media Prima, MIG Production, and Skop Production, tailoring content to regional viewer preferences.

“Love On,” one of iQIYI’s flagship brands established in 2021, has consistently delivered acclaimed dramas including “Love Between Fairy and Devil,” “Forever and Ever,” and “Destined.” Following “Love in Pavilion,” highly anticipated series like “Speed and Love” are slated for release, promising global audiences diverse and captivating romantic narratives.

