Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the ongoing delays and air traffic control outages at Newark airport, the launch of a Newark airport emergency task force, whether it’s safe to fly in the U.S., the race to find air traffic controllers, modernizing air traffic control systems, and more.

14:44 Tue, May 13 20258:50 AM EDT

Source