JJ Lin’s ‘JJ20 FINAL LAP World Tour’ Presented by Prudential, is Ready to Electrify Hong Kong at Kai Tak Stadium in May

HONG KONG, March 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A Mandopop superstar JJ Lin kicked off his “JJ20 FINAL LAP World Tour” last December in Singapore. This year, the excitement goes global as he brings his electrifying performances across North America, Europe, Australia, and other countries and regions. After captivating fans worldwide, the Singaporean singer-songwriter-record producer is set to hit the stage at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on May 24th and 25th. He will deliver an unforgettable musical experience to tens of thousands of fans, promising an extraordinary audiovisual feast.



Prudential Presents JJ Lin JJ20 Final Lap World Tour in Hong Kong

Debuting in 2003 with his first album, “Music Voyager,” which sold over 1.2 million copies across Asia, JJ quickly made his mark by winning the “Best New Artist” award at the 15th Golden Melody Awards. The following year, his hit single “River South” became an instant sensation, cementing his status in the Asian music industry. He continued to release iconic tracks like “A Thousand Years Later,” “Cao Cao,” and “Little Dimples,” all of which became widely celebrated classics. With his exceptional songwriting talent and emotionally resonant vocals, JJ secured his place in the competitive Mandopop scene, amassing countless fans and receiving numerous awards, solidifying his reputation as a leading figure in the music world. On stage, JJ captivates the audience by sharing his personal stories and emotions through his music. With a wide vocal range and a voice that is both soft and powerful, he moves the crowd, allowing them to experience the true power of music and become fully immersed in the performance.

Since 2006, JJ has embarked on his seventh world tour, each time investing heavily to deliver top-tier productions. With a team of global talents, every concert is crafted to the highest standards, leaving audiences enthralled. Especially notable is the “JJ20 World Tour” which began in 2022 and spanned two years. Not only did every show sell out and receive widespread acclaim, but it also set multiple record-breaking milestones and won numerous awards globally, delivering impressive results! Among its highlights, the Hong Kong leg of the tour featured two consecutive weeks of performances at the Central Harbourfront Event Space, with a total of six shows, setting a new record for the most performances and highest audience turnout for a single JJ concert.

This time, ‘JJ20 FINAL LAP’ elevates the ‘JJ20 World Tour’ to new heights, it features enhanced stage design, lighting, setlist, and costumes, transforming the concert experience into something truly unforgettable. The tour premiered last year-end in Singapore with two sold-out shows. This year, the tour expands globally, making fans worldwide eagerly await this extraordinary musical journey.

Presented by Prudential and organized by Yiu Wing Live, the ‘JJ20 FINAL LAP World Tour’ in Hong Kong returns with Prudential as the title sponsor once again, now set to be held on an even grander scale at Hong Kong’s newest landmark—Kai Tak Stadium. What kind of musical journey will JJ bring? Fans are on the tiptoe of expectation!

Committed to supporting mega events in Hong Kong, Prudential aligns with the government’s initiative to promote the event economy, further showcasing the city’s vibrancy as a global hub for world-class events.

Hang Seng Bank has always been a strong supporter of music events, ensuring that customers won’t miss any exciting concerts in Hong Kong. Customers holding a Hang Seng Mastercard can enjoy priority ticket booking and a series of promotions for all customers to obtain tickets through credit card applications, credit card spending, participating in lucky draws with +FUN Dollars, and other activities. This gives customer a chance to experience this hottest musical event. Further details will be announced, please stay tuned for Hang Seng’s upcoming announcements.

Prudential Presents JJ Lin “JJ20” FINAL LAP World Tour

in Hong Kong

Show Date｜24 – 25 MAY 2025 (SAT,SUN)

Ticket Price｜HK $1,680 / 1,380 / 980 / 680 / 380

Venue｜Kai Tak Stadium

Time｜8pm

Produced by｜JFJ Productions

Organiser｜Yiu Wing Live

“The Best Concert Credit Cards Choice”

Hang Seng Mastercard Credit Card Priority Booking

Period｜19 MAR 2025 12 nn – 11:59pm

Ticketing Platform｜ Cityline

Offers are subject to Terms and Conditions, please refer to Hang Seng Bank’s website for details.

To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay!

Public Sale

Period｜20 MAR 2025 12 nn

Ticketing Platform｜Cityline / JJ20 APP

Ticket Partners | Damai / Maoyan

Source