Travelers head to ‘most welcoming cities’ in America: See if yours made the list

When you’re plotting your next domestic getaway or road trip in the U.S., kindness may count.

Booking.com recently announced the “most welcoming” U.S. cities in its 2025 Traveler Review Awards, which relied on 360 million verified customer reviews.

Ben Harrell, managing director of Booking.com, said more than 70,000 partners have been recognized in the United States alone in this year’s global awards.

Hawaii; Maine; Washington, D.C.; Utah and Idaho are the most welcoming states and districts in the United States, the group said.

The most welcoming places in the United States include Saint Augustine, Florida; Cape May, New Jersey; Newport, Rhode Island; Joshua Tree, California; and Sedona, Arizona.

“Notably, St. Augustine, Florida, is featured as one of the ‘Most Welcoming Cities’ globally,” added Harrell.

Read on for ideas on what to see and do at these destinations.

St. Augustine, Florida

America’s oldest city — it’s been continuously inhabited since 1565 — rolls out the red carpet for all who visit.

Consider scoping out the architecture of St. Augustine’s Historic District, an eye-catching assortment of Spanish Colonial, Mediterranean Revival and Moorish styles.

You can also visit the Castillo de San Marcos. On St. Augustine’s bayfront, you’ll find a sprawling coquina stone fort designed to defend the city from foreign invaders that’s complete with water vistas.

It’s a chance for history buffs to note that it’s one of the best-preserved examples of 17th-century military architecture in the U.S.

Other spots to see include the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum.

There are also numerous walking and riding tours where you can learn about the city’s history from friendly tour guides.

When you need to rest, check out the St. George Inn or Marker 8 Hotel and Marina.

Newport, Rhode Island

Newport is said to be the kind of place that greets all visitors with open arms.

Check out Mend Yoga, a wonderfully warm yoga spot that’s owned by two sisters who also own The Nitro Bar, a popular coffee shop with two locations in Newport and one in Providence.

While in town, stop by The Sailing Museum to educate yourself on one of the “Sailing Capitals of the World,” and visit as many of the Gilded Age Mansions as you can (open seasonally).

Some include The Breakers, Marble House and The Elms, though Doris Duke’s Rough Point Museum and Rosecliff mansion are great, too.

You can tour the International Tennis Hall of Fame and Touro Synagogue, a preserved national historic site that dates back to the mid-1700s and serves as a symbol of religious freedom for all Americans. It was visited by George Washington.

Cape May, New Jersey

For a place to stay in Cape May, consider Angel of the Sea Bed and Breakfast or La Mer Beachfront Resort, two of Booking.com’s top picks for this welcoming shore town.

After a visit to Cape May Beach, you can plan a stop at Washington Street Mall, an outdoor shopping center featuring historic Victorian-era architecture, boutiques, dessert spots and restaurants aplenty.

For vacationers 21 and up, venture to Cape May Winery & Vineyard, where you can savor a wine tasting or have brunch on the 100-acre farmland property.

Joshua Tree, California

Joshua Tree is inhabited by 6,700 residents.

Consider checking out Reset Hotel, slated to open in May 2025, which is just a five-minute drive to the north entrance of Joshua Tree National Park and boasts desert scenery.

Some of Booking.com’s top choices for accommodations on the market include The Bungalows by Homestead Modern and Desert Cove.

You can soak up some local spirit at Pappy & Harriet’s, established in 1982, which serves as a barbecue house, live music venue and roadhouse-style saloon all in one.

Another option is to grab a table at Kitchen in the Desert. The fare is a blend of Caribbean and New American cuisine, and the restaurant has spacious patio seating.

Sedona, Arizona

Sedona is said to be a place where travelers go for spiritual awakenings.

Pack comfy sneakers or hiking boots when hiking anywhere in Red Rocks Country, an area of sandstone cliffs featuring hues of reds and rust.

Consider a stay at L’Auberge de Sedona, a resort located along the banks of Oak Creek, which offers experiences like the Shamanic Breathwork experience, “7 Bowls for 7 Chakras” sound healing and Shamanic Drum Reiki.

On these grounds, you can treat yourself to some rest and relaxation at L’Apothecary Spa, where the Chai Hands and Feet Renewal Scrub or the Infinite Love Massage will round out your time in one of the most welcoming destinations in the U.S.

