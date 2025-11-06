KGC Launches Premium Ingredient Brand “G1899,” for the Global B2B Health Ingredient Market

KGC, a Global Health Leader, Expands into the B2B Ingredient Sector with Its Standardized Premium Brand “G1899”

Showcases “G1899” at the World’s Largest Ingredient Exhibition, SSG 2025, Highlighting the Excellence of Red Ginseng

Demonstrates KGC’s Quality Management Systems and Advanced R&D Capabilities for Sourcing High-Purity Natural Ingredients

Plans to Standardize Red Ginseng and Other Natural Ingredients to Bring JungKwanJang’s Science-backed benefits to Global Partners

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global health and wellness company Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) has officially launched its standardized premium ingredient brand, “G1899,” marking its entry into the global business-to-business (B2B) health ingredient market.



A KGC representative explains the standardized G1899 ingredients to attendees at SSG 2025.

The name G1899 reflects KGC’s deep-rooted heritage dating back to 1899—the year the JungKwanJang legacy began—and embodies the company’s vision to expand from red ginseng to a diverse portfolio of standardized natural ingredients for global markets.

Amid rising global demand for premium, natural, and functional health ingredients, red ginseng continues to gain recognition as a natural, non-GMO, and gluten-free ingredient that aligns with modern wellness trends. Scientifically proven and naturally sourced, Korean red ginseng is recognized by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for seven key health functions. Over 1,200 scientific papers worldwide have been published on the efficacy of ginseng and red ginseng.

Through G1899, KGC aims to extend its legacy beyond finished products, leveraging its globally recognized research capabilities and high-quality ingredient production to promote the value of JungKwanJang to partners and consumers worldwide.

G1899 Makes Global Debut at SSG 2025, the World’s Largest Ingredient Trade Show

KGC unveiled G1899 at SupplySide Global 2025 (SSG 2025), held in Las Vegas from October 29–30, opening a new chapter in its global ingredient business. At the event, KGC introduced the scientific excellence of red ginseng ingredients to major global food and supplement companies, showcasing research data, rigorous quality control, and advanced formulation technologies.

The company highlighted its contract cultivation system, quality control, and R&D standardization processes for high-quality raw material development, as well as red ginseng’s seven officially recognized functions. KGC also presented various formulations for functional food applications—liquid, powder, capsule, tablet, gummy, and even skincare—and shared details of its international certifications including FSSC 22000, cGMP, self-affirmed GRAS, and HALAL.

Particular attention was drawn to KGC’s recent clinical findings, which attracted strong interest from global industry participants. KGC also offered on-site tasting sessions of health beverages made with red ginseng extracts and engaged visitors with creative K-content-inspired promotional activities.

“JungKwanJang Red Ginseng has established itself as a global leader in K-health supplements with its proven efficacy, heritage, and quality,” said a KGC spokesperson. “By collaborating with global partners across ingredient and finished-product sectors, KGC will continue to strengthen its international competitiveness and deliver the excellence of our ingredients to consumers worldwide.”

Commitment to Quality: Contract Cultivation and Pharmaceutical-Level Quality Control

KGC ensures the purity and consistency of its ingredients through contract cultivation with local farmers, beginning with soil management before planting. Every batch of ginseng undergoes more than 430 safety tests. Its production facilities have earned stringent international certifications including HACCP, and FSSC 22000, with the Wonju Plant being the first in Korea’s health functional food industry to receive Smart HACCP certification.

Additionally, KGC’s manufacturing standards are recognized globally with certifications from Australia’s TGA, Japan’s FMDA, and HALAL certification since 2014, attesting to its pharmaceutical-level hygiene and quality management systems.

KGC R&D Center: Setting Global Standards in Health Ingredient Research

KGC’s R&D Center drives innovation across the entire value chain—from ingredient development and component analysis to product formulation—through international collaborations and accredited testing facilities. The company currently holds over 320 patents and has published more than 350 academic papers on ginseng science and natural product innovation.

In recognition of its excellence, KGC received the prestigious Varro E. Tyler Award from the American Botanical Council (ABC) at Natural Products Expo West 2025 in Anaheim. According to Euromonitor International (2014–2024), KGC has maintained the No. 1 market share globally for 11 consecutive years in both ginseng retail and herb/traditional supplement categories.

