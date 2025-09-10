Thursday, September 11, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelLas Vegas casinos ditch live dealers for electronic games amid ongoing tourism...
Travel

Las Vegas casinos ditch live dealers for electronic games amid ongoing tourism decline

admin
By admin
0
5

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Las Vegas tourism continues to decline as fresh numbers reveal that fewer visitors are traveling to Sin City.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) recently released its numbers for July visitors, noting a 12% drop from last year.

There were 3,089,300 visitors this July compared to over 3.5 million last year, while occupancy on the Strip dropped 7% from 86.5% last year.

LAS VEGAS BUFFETS A ‘DYING BREED’ AS CASINOS PUSH ‘YOUNGER AND COOLER’ FOOD HALL OPTIONS

The tourism decline has been attributed to a combination of factors, including the impact of tariffs, the seasonal summer slowdown, and a surge in online gaming.

Most recently, the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino announced it will be forgoing live dealers, shifting to electronic table games (ETG).

circa las vegas resort shown cuts live dealers

Golden Gate Hotel & Casino has replaced live dealers with electronic game tables. (Circa Casino & Resort)

Owner and CEO Derek Stevens told Fox News Digital about ongoing evolutions and shared updates. 

“I think things continue to change. I remember that at one point in time, people played sic bo [a fast-paced dice game with Asian origins],” said Stevens. 

VEGAS CASINO OWNER FIRES BACK AT ‘EXAGGERATED’ CLAIMS OF SIN CITY’S DEMISE

“Remember, there are a lot of different games that had their eras and their run, whether it’s in Vegas or anywhere around the world,” he added. 

Stevens said he believes ETGs represent just another shift in the industry, with consumers more comfortable playing on their phones following the coronavirus pandemic. 

derek stevens vegas casino ceo

“Remember, there are a lot of different games that had their eras and their run, whether it’s in Vegas or anywhere around the world,” said Derek Stevens, pictured above.  (Fox News Digital)

“Some of this really has to do with how good these new electronic table games are and how good some of these new high-limit slot machines are,” he said. 

“The slot business has done a great, great job of attracting new customers, both young and old.”

Given that slot machines are still a hit, Stevens said he’s seen an influx of traffic at his other hotel, Circa Resort & Casino, by bringing in ETGs.

las vegas

There were 3,089,300 visitors to Las Vegas this July compared to over 3.5 million last year. (iStock)

“I think [people] used to say slots were more for introverts. With these new games, it’s completely different. Slots are now something that people play in groups — and there’s a lot of hooting and hollering that goes along with it.”

He added that that is what table games would be like. Sharing it is a “continued evolution.”

“There’s a lot of hooting and hollering that goes along with it.”

Stevens said they’ve made the change to drive a lot more people to the Golden Gate Casino by changing the demographics of clients.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“We think it is going to be great for Las Vegas because we’re going to bring a lot of value back to the table,” he said.

Stevens said dealers from Golden Gate were relocated to their other casinos, Las Vegas or Circa. 

las vegas strip empty

Occupancy on the Las Vegas Strip dropped 7% from last year. (iStock)

“When I look at the future of Las Vegas, I actually [think] a little bit of it [is] having to do with the economy in general. Right now [there’s been] a little bit of a bifurcation of the market.”

Stevens said he continues to see continued growth in the high-end market, but it is “the other end that is kind of hurting.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think the interest rate level that we’re currently at is disproportionately hitting one end of the market,” said Stevens.

With rates expected to go down, mortgage costs and car payments for Americans should drop as well, said Stevens.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

“I just don’t think it’s all equally spread out,” he said. “But as interest rates come down, I think that’s going to help overall and broaden the base of the economy.”

Ashley J. DiMella is a Lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

Source

Previous article
Edifier Launches T5s Powered Subwoofer with Deep Bass, Precision DSP, and Slim Design
Next article
TVM Capital Healthcare Announces First Closing of its USD 150 Million Southeast Asia Fund
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024