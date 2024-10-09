Last chance to grab the 30 best Prime Day beauty deals, in our humble opinion

We’re in the final hours of October Prime Day 2024 beauty sales (or, as Amazon is calling the event: “Prime Big Deal Days!”). As a professional skin-care, hair-care and makeup shopper, I’ve been scouring literally thousands of deals to find the best sales on all my (and your!) favorite products. From Jennifer Aniston’s go-to wrinkle eraser to an innovative hair-straightening brush that’s 70% (!) off, we’ve got the beauty-insider scoop on the best deals to shop tonight.

The items below are among my beauty standbys (looking at you, Bliss Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask). A few even made it onto our list of 2024’s best anti-aging skin-care products. But what you’ve come for are the savings — and many of these lotions and potions are currently holding at the best prices I’ve seen all year.

Best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals for 2024

Here’s a pro tip: When perusing Prime Day beauty deals, start by focusing on key categories — skin care, makeup, hair care and devices. Then, you can either search for your favorite brands or search by the product to try a new version of what you’re looking for (for me, that’s moisturizer, concealer and hair dryer brushes, like this insanely good deal on Nicebay’s version).

With that in mind, here are 28 of the best products on sale now.

Best Prime Day skin-care deals

Olay Would Drew Barrymore steer you wrong? The actress/talk show host is just one of thousands of fans of Olay’s tried-and-true classic products, which include this coveted sculpting cream. The key here is hydration: So much of face and neck aging — including crepey skin — is caused by a loss of moisture, and this thick, almost viscous cream begins to add it back upon first use. It’s infused with concentrated, moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, amino-peptides and vitamin B3, all of which help plump skin and reduce the signs of wrinkling and sagging. Women over 60 especially love this drugstore staple, proclaiming: “Great help for moisturizing, I will be 73 this month and, believe me, it really helps keep the wrinkles controlled by plumping up my skin.” Save $6 with coupon $5 at Amazon

Amazon One reason Martha Stewart looks incredible at 83? Decades of facials at Mario Badescu’s skin care salon. In fact, her facialist shared the star’s go-tos, and one major step in her routine is this very mask. Stewart’s facialist, Carmela Barabas, shared why she trusts this product on the icon’s near-perfect skin with Vogue UK: “[It] restores skin texture and skin elasticity.” It contains ingredients like collagen and kaolin clay to help draw out oil and impurities from pores for smoother, more youthful-looking skin. All that for just $12? We’ll take three tubs! Save $8 | Lowest price all year $12 at Amazon

Amazon This beloved snail mucin from CosRx is excellent for evening skin tone and making your face look softer and brighter overall. It’s also won multiple awards, has over 54,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has impressed most every beauty editor I know. After using it the first time (here’s my full review), my face was noticeably dewier. Other reviewers have boasted about its ability to soothe, hydrate, repair and improve dull skin — all of which helps wrinkles look less deep and crepey. Save $12 with Prime $13 at Amazon

Embryolisse A tube of this cult-fave cream sells every 5 seconds and you can see why: It’s been around since the 1950s and is still a skin care staple in France where it’s often cited as the secret to French women’s amazing skin. Formulated with shea butter, aloe vera, beeswax and soy protein, this soothing moisturizer is an international sensation, beloved by models and makeup artists alike. Right now, you can scoop it up for 33% off — the lowest price I’ve seen all year. $20 at Amazon

Amazon This is the cream you want if this sounds like something you’d say: “I think tightening creams are BS, but I also want to believe they are true because I currently hate my neck.” It’s no-frills but gets the job done (the job being tighter jowls and a less reptilian neck). The formula is lightweight and on the thin side, but the product absorbs well and is gentle enough not to irritate sensitive skin. You’ll need to use it consistently for about a month to see results, and it won’t, of course, magically make you appear 25, but at $9 for this ample size, it’s worth a go. $8 at Amazon

Amazon This bestselling cream contains three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. We also love what it doesn’t contain: The eye cream is fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic, which means it won’t clog pores. $14 at Amazon

Amazon If you’re looking for a low-cost retinol eye cream to help with crow’s feet and dark circles, this is for you. The wrinkle-smoothing lotion also reduces puffiness while remaining gentle enough for sensitive skin. We’re not alone in thinking it’s among the best eye creams out there; it’s garnered more than 19,000 five-star Amazon reviews. It’s dermatologist-recommended too. Right now is a good time to this effective cream a try — it’s 35% off. $19 at Amazon

Amazon Every quality skin-care routine requires a reliable moisturizer and there’s a reason this dermatologist-developed lotion is Clinique’s No. 1 bestseller. The gentle formula is fast-absorbing and ultra-hydrating without feeling greasy, which may be why it’s been a fail-safe face softener for generations of women. It’s also versatile: lightweight enough for summer but emollient enough to keep skin supple even through winter’s driest days. Right now you can scoop up this classic skin care staple for 20% off. $23 at Amazon

Amazon I love this product! This pumpkin enzyme mask has been a favorite of beauty editors for decades, and for good reason: It’s a powerful at-home exfoliating treatment that truly wakes up your skin and gives it a serious glow. It uses enzymes from pumpkin, which are similar to alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic acid except a lot more gentle. This makes it an ideal exfoliant for those with more sensitive skin. Additionally, pumpkin is hydrating and packed with antioxidants like beta-carotene that can help nourish skin and soften wrinkles. This is the lowest price I’ve seen all year, and my favorite deal of the week. Save $6 with Prime $12 at Amazon

Amazon While it’s not exactly meant as a face cream, this ultra-rich moisturizer is used for that purpose by most every seasoned beauty expert I know. It’s extremely hydrating, packed with nourishing plant-derived ingredients and is especially good as a nighttime treatment for faces, hands, feet, necks and even the décolleté. $16 at Amazon

Kiehl’s Kiehl’s classic bestselling face cream is longtime fan favorite for a reason: It’s fast absorbing while remaining impressively-hydrating and non-pore-clogging — an all-around excellent everyday face cream, especially for fall and winter. “It’s ultra-light,” raves one five-star reviewer. “and feels likes a drink for your skin.” Others praise the gentle formula for being smooth, scent-free and a “Nice face cream, for a guy who doesn’t do creams.” Save $12 with Prime $27 at Amazon

Amazon If I had to pick one desert island beauty product (outside of sunscreen), it would have to be Sunday Riley’s Good Genes. The lactic-acid treatment gently yet effectively exfoliates dull surface skin, promoting cell turnover and giving even the dreariest complexion a healthy, vibrant glow. It also smooths and plumps rough texture and clarifies an uneven tone. My skin never looks better than when I use this every night and, while this sale price still isn’t cheap, a little goes a long way — I’ve had mine for months. Save $10 with Prime $33 at Amazon

TATCHA This serum stick is the ideal delivery system for softening fine lines, prepping skin for makeup and targeting dry patches. It’s made of 80 percent squalane — a known skin fortifier — and is also fragrance-free, cruelty-free plus dermatologist-tested. When we’ve tried this ultra-silky balm it’s left behind a dewy finish to wherever it’s been applied and it’s beyond-amazing for smoothing the undereye area before applying concealer, to avoid makeup settling into fine lines. $34 at Amazon

Amazon Incredible deal alert! These gilded, Jessica Alba-approved eye masks incorporate hyaluronic acid, amino acids and sea moss to hydrate the delicate under-eye area, reducing dark circles and puffy bags and blurring fine lines as they go — and right now, with the on-site coupon, they’re 40% off! They’re also paraben- and sulfate-free, vegan and gentle enough for most skin types. The luxe packaging makes them an excellent gift. $16 at Amazon

Amazon I love Garnier’s micellar water in general, but I especially love this iteration, which is perfect for aging faces. The no-rinse face cleanser works like a magnet to lift dirt and grime off your face while still conditioning and being extra gentle. This version also removes waterproof makeup without dragging or damaging your delicate under-eye skin (and, potentially, causing more wrinkles). Stock up while you can with this truly good deal on two ample 13.5-ounce bottles. Save $7 with Prime $17 at Amazon

Amazon I’ve been loving this extra-firming eye cream from Derma E, a truly quality brand that makes natural, vegan, cruelty-free products that won’t cost you a week’s pay. Made of skin-revitalizing ingredients like copper peptides and plant stem cells, it’s clinically proven to improve elasticity, firmness and under-eye skin tone. I especially like it for my upper eyelids, where I’ve seen a noticeable difference in texture over just a few weeks. More than 1,600 five-star reviewers also praise its lifting and tightening merits, calling it: “A miracle for your eyes — no time travel required!” $12 at Amazon

Best Prime Day hair-care deals

Amazon To all my secretly gray-haired ladies living the hair-dye life: You need this root cover-up spray. You need it because gray hair somehow grows like kudzu and, even though you feel like you just left the salon yesterday, you still occasionally wake up to a crown of ash. And right now, you can get a two-pack of this magic potion for 20% off. I love this root spray for about a million reasons, including these: It has an incredible shade range, which guarantees a near-perfect match, (a challenge with honey blond hair like mine!) it provides instant full gray-root coverage, it doesn’t run or transfer and — bonus — it texturizes roots and gives hair a voluminous lift. Best of all, it’s affordable. And if you don’t want to listen to my recommendation, know that Eva Longoria also gives this product a ton of love — so you have praise from a blonde and a brunette! Save $4 with Prime $18 at Amazon

Amazon Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards swears by this hair elixir which, she explains, gives her mane “the look and feel of 3,000 more strands.” The lightweight, non-sticky spray is made with keratin, collagen and biotin and — according to both Richards and numerous 5-star reviewers — effectively boosts hair volume along with strengthening fine and thin hair. “I have tried three other spray-in hair thickeners and this is the only one that has truly made my hair feel fuller,” raved one five-star fan. “The price is also reasonable. I can’t afford super pricey hair products that I use daily.” $13 at Amazon

Vegamour Another major deal alert! This top-selling hair treatment is a favorite of celebs (including Nicole Kidman) and we can see why: The wildly popular serum promises to promote growth and improve the appearance of thinning hair, leaving it looking thicker and fuller and, with the Prime Day deal, it’s 30% off. “After six weeks of usage, I can tell a notable difference in the amount of hair I am shedding as well as a visible increase in my hair density,” said one user. “I have a long way to go, but I am loving the results I am seeing now.” Save $21 with Prime $43 at Amazon

Amazon There’s so much to love about this thickening, moisturizing, salon-quality shampoo and conditioner duo. For starters, it contains zero harsh chemicals. It’s safe for all hair types (including color-treated) and it’s not tested on animals. But the ingredients are the true stars here: Biotin, vitamin B and caffeine are all proven to nourish fine hair follicles and help stimulate growth. With more than 10,000 five-star reviews, this popular set is a steal at 30% off. “My hair has never felt so good,” said one reviewer. “My hair is thin but this does not weigh it down. I also notice a lot less hair loss in my brush and styling tools.” (For more options for those with fine strands, check out our roundup of the best shampoos for thinning hair.) Save $11 with Prime $24 at Amazon

Amazon A quick Nutrafol review: I did not want to like this product. It’s waaayy too expensive. And I don’t like swallowing four horse pills every morning. BUT — and this is a big “but” — when taken consistently, Nutrafol really works for thinning hair, it helped stop my shedding and, after six months, I even saw new hair growth. Right now is a good time to try it for yourself: a one month supply is currently 24% off. Save $21 with Prime $67 at Amazon

Amazon This ultra-portable, pen-size shaver eradicates unwanted facial hair with the touch of a button. The clever dual-head design works in a flash on unwanted nose and ear hair (it’s good for brow touch-ups and one-off chin whiskers too, though it’s too narrow to tackle larger swaths like a full mustache). I actually keep one of these in my car to zap unruly black strands whenever they unexpectedly appear. Another cool feature? The TouchBeauty is waterproof, so you can use it in the shower while you’re waiting for your conditioner to set. $13 at Amazon

Amazon This multiuse hair tool works like the Dyson Airwrap — only at a fraction of the cost. It comes with three brush heads and a blow-dryer attachment to suit all hair types, whether you want to smooth and straighten or add curl and waves. Now you’ll be able to give yourself a professional-level blowout while saving 75% — which is the lowest price we’ve seen all year! Save $150 with coupon $50 at Amazon

Amazon Did you know dermaplaning could change your whole facial-hair life? This precision tool is designed to painlessly groom away errant chin whiskers and unwanted facial fuzz from above the lip, between the brows and on the cheeks, and it’s tiny enough to take wherever you go. Save $5 with coupon $2 at Amazon

Amazon If you’re tired of frequent shaving or the nonstop battle with stubble but don’t want to invest hundreds in pricey hair removal treatments at a salon, XSoul’s easy-to-use permanent follicle-banishing device just might be for you. “Smooth, painless, and permanent hair removal at home,” raves one of thousands of five-star reviewers. “The treatments are surprisingly painless, even on sensitive areas like the bikini line and underarms. After a few uses, I started noticing a real reduction in hair growth, especially on my legs and arms. If you’re looking for a convenient and cost-effective way to tackle unwanted hair, this IPL device is a solid investment.” You can try it for yourself for just $70 — 30% off! Save $37 with Prime $63 at Amazon

Amazon For a beauty editor, I’m ashamed to admit I’m not particularly skilled at grooming, and this is especially true when it comes to “doing” my hair. But this bestselling all-in-one hair dryer, styler, de-frizzer and volumizer has changed my life, making days when I want my coiff to appear polished about 1,000 times less stressful. It’s super easy to use and the results are instant: It looks like you had professional, smoothing and volumizing a blowout within minutes. The device is so popular it’s garnered over 35,000 five-star Amazon reviews! Scoop it up now while it’s almost 30% off. $37 at Amazon

Best Prime Day makeup deals

Amazon These No. 1 bestselling makeup blenders — now over 45% off — have been swirling around the beauty world for their bouncy, absorbent material and convenient teardrop shape (especially great for getting into corners, comparable to some of the more expensive blenders on the scene). They’re endorsed by over 75,000 customers (including me) and they’re hypoallergenic, latex-free and easy to clean. $6 at Amazon

Too Faced If you want to upgrade from your drugstore mascara, this longtime, boldly named favorite from Too Faced is all about length and volume. … and, apparently, hiding it from covetous family members: “I bought this for my wife, so I can’t really say if it works or not. However, my daughter is constantly stealing it from my wife, and I hear her walking across the house to get it back, complaining about how she always takes it. So it must be pretty good.” $19 at Amazon

Amazon Laura Geller’s lip shades create the kind of look my grandmother would call “classy.” They’re the trifecta of what you want in everyday makeup: subtle, moisturizing and universally flattering. What’s more, they come in an array of pretty shades that look good on most skin types — like this wine-colored hue, which I love slightly blotted or applied in layers for a more dramatic pout. Best of all — especially for women in midlife and beyond — the “jelly balm” formula is super moisturizing, key for any successful lipstick wearing as you get older: no one looks cute with a cracked, dry pucker. $14 at Amazon

Amazon This gel formula serum and concealer goes on sheer and natural-looking, and the finish is satiny-smooth. It’s buildable, so you can layer more on days when you need heavier coverage. It’s also compact, comes in a dozen different shades and is — perhaps best of all — affordable. This wallet-friendly makeup is among the most effective I’ve tried — I even named it one of the best concealers of 2024. $9 at Amazon

Amazon When it comes to finding the best mascara, it takes a lot to impress me. In my years as a women’s lifestyle editor, I’ve tried literally hundreds — at this point in my life (I’m 51), I like what I like and I rarely consider changing brands. But after testing this bestseller from Maybelline earlier this month, I’ve changed my tune. The formula is just beyond-the-pale amazing, the kind of thickening, lengthening, no-smudge product that would be good at any price, but for less than $10? You cannot beat it. More than 77,000 reviewers rave about it on Amazon, all stating something along the lines of, “10/10 would recommend, I’ve ordered this six times now … it’s the best mascara I’ve ever used.” Truly, it’s that good. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Despite what those ’80s face wash ads told us, washing one’s visage over the sink is not an ecstatic pleasure but more a splashy mess of water violence. As a lazy lady who hates outside-sink puddles, there are few things I love more than a facial towelette to gently remove the day’s grime. However, as a person who cares about our burning planet, I always feel guilty about creating more waste. But lo! These No. 1 bestselling Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes have solved my inner conflict. They are, as advertised, indeed ultra-soft and gentle while remaining highly effective at cleansing with zero water dripping down your arm. They are also plant-based, completely compostable and ophthalmologist-, dermatologist- and allergy-tested. With this two-pack deal, you get 100 washes for less than $8 — more than three months of avoiding the tyranny of your sink. Save $5 with coupon $9 at Amazon

