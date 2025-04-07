LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2025

The Company Achieves Record-High First-Quarter Revenue

Surpassing KRW 22 Trillion

SEOUL, South Korea, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the first-quarter of 2025, reporting a consolidated revenue of KRW 22.7 trillion and operating profit of KRW 1.3 trillion.



This marks the first time LG’s first-quarter revenue has exceeded KRW 22 trillion. Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, including a global economic slowdown, the company’s focus on “qualitative growth” businesses played a key role.

Especially in B2B sectors, the Eco Solution (ES) business has been the primary driver of growth in both revenue and profitability. Other areas—such as subscription services, webOS-based advertising and content, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales—also contributed to the company’s record-breaking results.

Operating profit exceeded KRW 1 trillion for the sixth consecutive year, continuing to reflect a stable profit structure. Increased revenue from high-margin areas created a strong operating leverage effect, helping to sustain a stable profit structure. Additional drivers of profitability included efficient resource allocation, normalization of raw material and logistics costs, and enhanced agility in global production operations.

In the home appliance solution business, LG’s premium products maintained strong leadership in the global market. The built-in appliance business – a B2B segment – alongside key component sales such as motors and compressors, also contributed meaningfully to the performance.

The company’s subscription business, which combines hardware and services, is rapidly expanding. In 2025, LG plans to further strengthen its subscription-ready product lineup and customer care services, while also accelerating the global rollout of its subscription model.

In the media and entertainment solution business, from this year, LG is integrating its display-based businesses – including TVs, IT (laptops, monitors) and ID (commercial displays) – to generate synergy in its webOS-based advertising and content platform, traditionally centered around smart TVs.

LG’s 2025 TV lineup introduced enhanced AI features such as personalized content recommendations, superior picture quality and immersive sound. New products like the ultra-light LG gram Pro AI laptop and the portable LG StanbyME 2 lifestyle screen received positive responses from global markets. The commercial display segment also secured several large-scale international contracts.

The vehicle solution business, continues to expand sales of high value-added products, especially in in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems, while diversifying into automotive content platforms. LG Magna e-Powertrain is strengthening its competitiveness through advanced motor and inverter technologies and is enhancing operational capabilities at global production sites to support long-term growth. Meanwhile, the automotive lighting business is accelerating development of next-generation technologies, such as high-resolution and intelligent lighting systems, while improving overall efficiency.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) business began operating as an independent Company in the first quarter. By focusing business capabilities on the essence of the order-based HVAC business and the characteristics of customers, the company is increasing its contribution to profitability.

In the commercial HVAC space, LG secured major overseas contracts in markets such as Singapore, thanks to its ability to provide localized, tailored solutions. Going forward, LG aims to make HVAC a core pillar of its B2B portfolio by leveraging its proprietary technologies in compressors, fans, heat exchangers and AI engines.

In the residential market, LG plans to maintain its leadership with AI-powered innovations. Additionally, in industrial and power-generation sectors, the company is actively pursuing new opportunities with large-scale chiller systems.

These figures are tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results, including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.

