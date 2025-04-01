Lumary Solar Watering Timer Assists Water-Scarce Regions with More Efficient Irrigation Planning

HONG KONG, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lumary, a leader in sustainable smart home solutions, is excited to announce that its Solar Watering Timer has surpassed its funding goal within just one week of its launch on Kickstarter. The campaign has received enthusiastic feedback, particularly from backers in water-scarce regions where every drop of water is valuable. These customers highlighted the need for a reliable tool to help them create more effective and sustainable irrigation plans for their gardens.



The Lumary Solar Watering Timer is designed to address the challenges faced by gardeners in areas with limited water resources. Equipped with a Hall sensor, the timer monitors the water flow of each zone precisely, ensuring accurate water delivery tailored to the needs of each plant. This innovation not only helps prevent over-watering but also ensures that no water is wasted—delivering the exact amount plants need for healthy growth.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response from our backers, many of whom are in regions where water is precious,” said a spokesperson for Lumary. “They’ve expressed how crucial it is for them to use every drop efficiently, and that’s exactly why we created this product—to give them more control over their watering systems and contribute to sustainable gardening practices.”

To meet the diverse needs of backers, Lumary has expanded the Kickstarter campaign with the addition of soil temperature and humidity sensors. These sensors work seamlessly with the Solar Watering Timer, triggering irrigation based on real-time soil conditions, thus offering an even more precise, data-driven irrigation experience.

Moreover, some backers with limited electrical infrastructure have been exploring innovative solutions using the Lumary Solar Watering Timer. These users are combining the device with their existing solar panels, storage batteries, and on-demand water pumps to build fully solar-powered, off-grid irrigation systems. This setup allows for autonomous, eco-friendly watering without the need for an external power supply, making it ideal for regions where electricity supply is unstable or unavailable.

The Lumary Solar Watering Timer Kickstarter campaign is still ongoing, with backers enjoying exclusive early-bird discounts and the opportunity to be among the first to receive the product. Interested customers can visit the Kickstarter campaign page for more information and to secure their backing.

Lumary is committed to developing smart, sustainable, and user-friendly home solutions. By combining innovation with automation, Lumary continues to enhance convenience while promoting environmental responsibility.

influencer@lumary.tech

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lumary/lumary-smart-wi-fi-solar-4-zone-watering-timer?ref=6w6hck

