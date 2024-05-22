Macy’s early Memorial Day sale is here: Save up to 70% on home, fashion, beauty and more

Don’t forget to check out Macy’s during your Memorial Day weekend shopping. The retailer is offering huge discounts — up to 70% — on home goods, fashion, beauty and more. Even better? You don’t have to wait: Macy’s Memorial Day sale has kicked off with some great early deals. Keep an eye out, because we’re expecting even more to drop ahead of the holiday. Want to get a jumpstart on saving? C›heck out our top 15 early Memorial Day deals at Macy’s below, and continue your holiday shopping spree with the best Memorial Day deals of 2024.
Macy’s Memorial Day Sale home deals
Pet hair is no match for this 9-pound vacuum. It can clean hardwood floors, tiles and carpet, and it even converts into a handheld.
“Love this vacuum!” said one five-star fan. “We have two homes and have this vacuum in both! Very easy to use and great suction.”
Browse more of the best Memorial Day home deals.
Add a pop of color to your kitchen with these unexpectedly vibrant blades. This Cuisinart set comes with an 8-inch chef’s knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5.5-inch serrated utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife and blade guards to protect them (and your fingers).
“I’m so glad I purchased these knives, they are very sharp and take care of the business quickly!” said one pleased customer.
This handy helper isn’t just a grill, it’s a smoker. Of course, it’s from Ninja, so it also does a bunch of other things, like roasting, baking, dehydrating, broiling and even air frying.
“My husband and I are blown away,” said one impressed buyer. “Precise cooking. First time [we’ve] smoked beef roast and it came out perfect. The smoke flavors are so good and it was so easy and fast. Best of all, the cleanup was a breeze. I mean, you can actually clean the grill instead of brushing it … Can’t wait to try other functions!”
Check out some other top-notch Memorial Day outdoors deals.
Upgrade your mornings and ditch the Starbucks line with a Nespresso coffee and espresso maker. If you like lattes and cappuccinos, this machine comes with a top-of-the-line milk frother that also heats the milk.
“Stellar coffee/espresso machine. Every pod we have tried is just as good as the last … and we’ve tried many!” shared one fan. “Much fresher and more robust than traditional coffee pod machines. Would not go back to Keurig (simply no comparison). This machine will save us lots of Starbucks cash!”
Planning some summer travels? It might be time for that long-needed luggage upgrade. This set includes a full-sized hard-side suitcase, a hard-side carry-on suitcase, a travel tote and a dopp kit for toiletries.
“The prefect luggage combo,” said one person. “I ended up using the large purse to hold my important papers and as my personal item”for the plane. The carry-on and the main bag have awesome 360 wheels.”
This 11.5-inch pan can do it all. It’s oven-safe up to 500°F and can replace your stainless steel fry pan, nonstick fry pan, sauté pan, skillet, saucier, saucepan, steamer, strainer, spatula, cast iron skillet, roasting pan and baking dish. Phew! It comes with a built-in spoon rest and a stainless steel steamer/strainer.
“I bought this two months ago. I am constantly amazed at how well the nonstick cooking surface works!” said one enthusiastic customer. “I do everything in this pan! I also bought the Never Stick Pot, and that is a godsend as well!”
These bamboo sheets are moisture-wicking, making them a good pick for hot sleepers and summertime snuggles. They also come in 16 colors.
“I bought these because I’m in perimenopause and suffer greatly from night sweats. I have not had a single night sweat since switching to these sheets,” said one shopper. “They’re a little crisp/crunchy. Not super soft or silky, but comfortable. I’m just happy to be sleeping again.”
Macy’s Memorial Day Sale fashion deals
Slip on these sandals for a little extra height without giving up comfort. They have a 2.5-inch platform heel and an extra cushiony insole for a comfy fit. Get them in tan (pictured) or black.
“Super comfy and cute,” said one happy shopper. “I love these shoes. I bought them for a vacation where I’d be doing a lot of walking. I bought them in black and they go perfectly with most outfits.”
Stay stylish with these Memorial Day fashion deals.
These Ray-Ban sunglasses look good on everyone — both men and women. How do I know? My brother and I both have a pair. The timeless frame shape works for oval, heart and square faces. You can wear them with anything, and even share them with your significant other — if you dare.
This light, airy maxi dress comes in two lengths, so petite ladies won’t have to worry about getting it hemmed. It ties in the back so you can cinch the waist, making it all the more flattering. Wear it with strappy sandals, heels or ballet flats for a pretty, put-together look.
Kick off your summer in style with a new handbag. This one doesn’t have to back into the closet once temperatures cool off, thanks to its tan leather and classic style.
“Timeless, classic, beautiful,” said one impressed reviewer. “I love this bag! It is everything a Michael Kors bag should be; it is simple, elegant, functional, timeless and beautiful … I love the simplicity of the bag, the simple yet bold MK gold detail on the handle. This one is going to be on my arm for a long time.”
Walk comfortably (and in style) with these ’70s-inspired Adidas sneakers. The classic style includes the brand’s Cloudfoam sock liner so you can wear them for long walks, shopping trips and more.
“Finding a shoe that you can last all day in, that’s comfortable and stylish is the best thing possible. You get both with this shoe,” said one impressed reviewer.
This gorgeous tennis bracelet comes in two sizes, and no one will know it features cubic zirconia instead of real diamonds unless you tell them. All they’ll see is sparkle.
“I can’t see the difference with this bracelet from a more expensive one. And yet it shines expensive! I consider this a good buy and deal,” said one shopper.
If you need to refresh your undershirts, get a pack of five sturdy workhorses — this brings the price to just under $10 a shirt. Some reviewers say they run small, so keep that in mind when choosing a size.
“Love these,” said one happy mom. “I bought a single pack for my son over the summer. He liked them so much that I ended up buying him another pack for him in black, and my daughter a pack in black too. Super comfortable. They didn’t shrink for me. Thin enough to go well under a dress shirt, but thick enough to wear on its own.”
Macy’s Memorial Day beauty deals
You should wear sunscreen year-round, but especially during long summertime adventures outdoors. This Mac concealer has built-in sunscreen that protects the delicate skin around your eyes and anywhere else you might need a little extra coverage.
“I have been using this product for years,” said one loyal fan. “I am in love with the thick texture and full coverage it offers me. Great for photos and all-day wear. Couldn’t be happier with this concealer and there is a lot of product; it lasts me over eight months.”
Check out our other favorite Memorial Day beauty deals.
The Dyson Airstrait dries and straightens hair from wet to dry — you don’t even have to blow-dry first. And unlike other hair straighteners, there are no hot plates, so that’s less heat damage.
“This makes drying thick, frizzy hair a breeze,” said one person. “For someone who cannot get hair straight and smooth with a regular dryer, this is worth a try. It makes hair straight, no flips or waves, but it’s still pretty great.”
This hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid, peptides and vitamin B5 aims to tackle fine lines and wrinkles. Apply two to three drops twice daily on clean skin.
“Took about six weeks to see a difference. But all of a sudden, I looked and it was a wooooo moment,” said one customer.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo and Engadget here.