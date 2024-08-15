Martha Stewart’s favorite French press coffee maker is just $22 (that’s 45% off)

Between cooking, crafting, farming, entertaining, hosting television shows and countless other skills, it’s safe to say there’s nothing Martha Stewart can’t do. And given her penchant for quality, it would be easy to assume most everything in her home comes with a steep price tag. That’s why we were surprised to find that her beloved Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker is on sale for — wait for it — $22 at Amazon (and normally retails for just $40). Now that’s what we call “a good thing.”

Why is it a good deal? 💰

According to our price trackers, this is just about as low as this coffee maker gets (it’s only ever dipped a dollar or two less). It’ll also help you save money on Starbucks, and you know that anything with the Martha Stewart seal of approval has to be good. Plus, Bodum is a European brand that’s made classic French presses since the 1950s, so you can trust they know what they’re doing.

Why do I need this? 🤔

According to an article by The Kitchn, Stewart used the Bodum French press on an episode of her longtime daytime talk show, Martha, saying, “I love this French press. I have used this particular glass one for years — I think it really makes a nice cup of coffee.”

Made of ultra-heatproof borosilicate glass and stainless steel, this coffee maker is as attractive as it is simple to use. Just add your coffee to the carafe (you’ll want it to be coarsely ground), pour in boiling water, stir, place the plunger on top and let sit for four minutes. That’s all there is to it!

Making coffee this way is much more eco-friendly than using plastic K-cups, and because many of the pieces are dishwasher-safe, it’s a breeze to clean.

What reviewers say 💬

In case a Martha Stewart endorsement isn’t enough, more than 21,000 Amazon customers think this coffee maker is worthy of a perfect five-star rating.

Pros 👍

“The directions for use are very clear,” praised one shopper. “I had been using a paper filter before and didn’t realize I had been using too much coffee. With the Bodum and following its directions, I’m more than pleased with the results. I get a delicious, bold cup that’s perfectly satisfying with no bitterness.”

“Every part of this French press is comfortable to use,” shared another. “[It’s] beautifully put together and looks beautiful on your countertop. It makes enough coffee for two people at a time, or one person who drinks too many big cups all at once.”

“I love the fact that you can detach the glass and wash it all on its own,” said a third. “[The] last one I had, I had to wash the entire thing. Good size, makes plenty of coffee for my husband and I.”

Cons 👎

“The only suggestion I would have to improve [it] would be to put some lines on the side of the glass so you know how many ounces you are pouring in,” noted a generally happy user. “Still makes the absolute best-tasting coffee.”

“[It’s] easy to make a French press coffee batch, even when half asleep,” wrote a final fan. “I do cover it up to keep it warm; that’s the only thing with the French press in general; they lose the heat quickly, so I cover mine up between the cups.”

And if you want to elevate your cup of joe…

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

