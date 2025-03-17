NEW ONE MICHELIN STAR ENTRY: PLAISANCE BY MAURO COLAGRECO AWARDED FIRST MICHELIN STAR IN MICHELIN GUIDE HONG KONG & MACAU 2025

HONG KONG, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Plaisance by Mauro Colagreco is proud to announce that it has been awarded its first Michelin star in the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2025.



Since its opening in December 2023, Plaisance by Mauro Colagreco has captured attention with its unique ocean concept. The restaurant’s mastermind, Chef Mauro Colagreco, seamlessly blends marine elements with his innovative culinary philosophy, winning over the hearts of many guests.

“Receiving a MICHELIN star at Plaisance is an immense joy, a great source of pride, and a wonderful recognition of the work of our entire team, led by Mitsuru Konishi and Hoffman Cheung! This award is a testament to our ability to offer a unique and creative culinary experience centered around a marine theme that is particularly close to my heart, as our oceans need our attention more than ever.

I am especially delighted that we are receiving this distinction in the Year of the Sea—it carries a powerful symbolic meaning for me. Hong Kong is a vibrant city where the art of living and culinary curiosity are deeply ingrained. We are all the more honored to see our vision and commitment to a refined and sustainable cuisine recognized in this way.

I extend my heartfelt thanks to our guests for their loyalty, to my teams who bring our philosophy to life every day, to my partners at Lai Sun Dining—particularly Dr. Peter Lam Kin Ngok—for their trust, and of course, to the MICHELIN Guide for its continued encouragement, which inspires and motivates us.” says Mauro Colagreco

The restaurant’s partner, Lai Sun Dining Chairman Dr. Peter Lam Kin Ngok, GBM, GBS, also expressed his joy and pride in this achievement. “We are immensely proud of Plaisance’s first MICHELIN star. This affirms our dedication to bringing exceptional cuisine and service to the Hong Kong dining scene. We will continue to elevate the city’s dining landscape with our diverse offerings.“

Following the prestigious One MICHELIN Star, Plaisance by Mauro Colagreco embarks on a new chapter of culinary distinction. Receiving this authoritative recognition marks just the beginning. The restaurant pledges to continue its dedication to culinary innovation, paying tribute to the vast marine universe and biodiversity through its gastronomic creations, fostering a deep connection between humanity and the natural world.

About Mauro Colagreco

Mauro Colagreco’s cuisine is instinctive, generous, and respectful of the environment, nourished by journeys, discoveries, encounters, and ambitions. Led to the pinnacle of his art by his audacity, vision and commitments, this responsible chef, without borders nor boundaries, now runs several restaurants around the world (London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Dubai, Palm Beach, Buenos Aires…), including, of course, the Mirazur***, his flagship restaurant in Menton, voted the best restaurant in the world in 2019 by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Eager to see the emergence of a Circular Gastronomy that respects nature’s cycles, Colagreco works every day to contribute, as best he can and within his means, to the environmental transition. Relentlessly raising awareness among public authorities, gastronomy stakeholders and everyone about the challenges facing our humanity, he becomes, in 2022, the first chef appointed by UNESCO as a Goodwill Ambassador in favor of biodiversity.

About Plaisance by Mauro Colagreco

Plaisance by Mauro Colagreco, a marine-inspired culinary project located at 1 Duddell Street, Central, a partnership between Lai Sun Dining and world-renowned Chef Mauro Colagreco. Chef Mauro Colagreco, with his flagship Three MICHELIN-starred restaurant Mirazur in Menton, France, which was also ranked 1st in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2019. Plaisance extends Chef Mauro Colagreco’s appreciation for the universe by drawing inspiration from the diversity of the ocean, offering guests an immersive journey through its unique culinary concept.

This concept and creations have been recognized with One MICHELIN Star in the Hong Kong Macau MICHELIN Guide 2025, further proving the restaurant’s excellence in redefining cuisine and creation. Plaisance will continue to pay tribute to the marine universe and biodiversity through its dedication to culinary art and connecting humankind with nature.

