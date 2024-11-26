Nintendo Black Friday 2024 deals: Shop the best sales on the Nintendo Switch, games and more

Black Friday deals are officially here. Sure, it’s not Friday yet, but plenty of stores are kicking things off early. As shopping editors, we both have been covering Black Friday and holiday tech deals for over half a decade, so when we perk up over a sale, it’s gotta be good. With that in mind, trust us when we say that Nintendo’s Black Friday 2024 deals feature loads of gift-worthy finds. If you’re not already a proud gaming nerd, these deals just might convince you to join the club.

Right now, you can score some incredible discounts, including $75 off various Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 deluxe bundles, 43% off the iconic The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and 40% off the recently-released Sonic X Shadow Generations game (just in time for the new movie).

It’s time to settle in and get to shopping. These deals are certain to level up your holiday gifting — leaving more time for gaming!

Nintendo Black Friday deals

Amazon You want the Ferrari of Switch consoles? You got it! This is undeniably the nicest Switch console you can buy — and it’s a full $75 off. The color and clarity of the OLED screen are unparalleled, plus gamers will enjoy excellent sound and a nifty built-in stand that makes gaming on the go that much cooler. $275 at Best Buy

Nintendo Okay, maybe you don’t need a Ferrari. How about a Lexus? This is the Switch that started it all and made the gaming system a must-have in every home with kids (and adult kids). This bundle is packed with straight-out-of-the-box value that includes two controllers, a console, a full download of the Mario Kart 8 deluxe game and a 12-month individual membership download that connects you to a whole slew of other games. While the console is great on the go, this device also connects to your TV for a family game night. $225 at Best Buy

Nintendo You know what? If you have a Nintendo Switch we are just going to assume you have The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. What’s that you say? You don’t? Well, we’re not here to judge you for not playing the unfathomably excellent follow-up to Breadth of the Wild and one of the top 10 most popular Switch games of all time. We don’t get paid to judge. But we do get paid to tell you when there is an excellent deal that you’re missing — and this is one of them. Right now, you can score this game from the iconic The Legend of Zelda series for over 40% off. $40 at Target

Amazon How does snagging 50% off a game featuring two legendary characters sound? This is one of the best gaming deals we’ve seen this year. This Olympic-themed title brings Mario and Sonic together, letting you play as characters from both of their iconic universes. Compete in sports like skateboarding, karate, boxing, track and field and more. “Great game that all the kids love and has quickly become a new go-to,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Entertaining for adults as well. Good for quick, fast mini-games or hours of family fun.” $30 at Amazon

Target The Switches Joy-Con controllers are all well and good, but when you have longer gaming sessions, a pro controller is in order. This wireless controller lets you play from any point in the room. Additional buttons and two joysticks make for a more comfortable play experience. $50 at Target

Nintendo Got a gamer who is sporty? Or do you just want to burn off some calories while playing with your Switch? This bundle will take you through six sports, including tennis, bowling and volleyball. The motion controllers in this bundle turn in-game movements, like kicking, swinging, spiking and bowling, into real-world action. If being more active is on your New Year’s agenda, this kit will have you breaking a sweat and having a blast at the same time. $30 at Walmart

SEGA Are your kiddos excited about the latest Sonic movie? We sure are. Not only are we excited about the Keanu Reeves-voiced Shadow the Hedgehog, we’re excited about the standoff between the two super-charged furballs. This is a bundle pack that includes two campaigns: Sonic’s lighthearted adventures and Shadow’s more dramatic ones. $30 at Walmart

Amazon If you prefer downloading your games digitally instead of buying and storing physical ones, do yourself a favor and invest in a microSD card. With this deal, you get a pair, each with a generous amount of extra storage. You’ll avoid that “low storage” notification thanks to these little green guys. “Got this for extra Switch space and it immediately recognized it,” one fan wrote. “No corruption on any files or issues whatsoever.” $20 at Amazon

Amazon Link is one of those iconic characters in Nintendo history and The Legend of Zelda is a game that both experienced and casual gamers know well. This version is more lighthearted and calming than the original and and easy to play on a day when you just need to unwind, but don’t want to concentrate too intensely. The best way I can describe this game is “slow and steady.” In terms of price history, this is the lowest it’s ever been! “As a long-time Zelda fan, I absolutely love being able to play this with my 7-year-old,” one gamer wrote. “I also love that for the first time, we get to play as Zelda instead of Link.” Save $5 | Lowest price ever $50 at Amazon

Amazon It goes without saying that Super Mario games are some of Nintendo’s most popular, so finding this one on sale is pretty rare since the demand is so high. If you’re a fan of the bold colors, vibrancy and adventure motifs in the Super Mario franchise, this game is sure to be your next obsession. “My niece’s boyfriend brought it along for us to play and we all loved it,” one reviewer wrote. “Very enjoyable to play as a family. The moment I saw it on sale on Amazon, I bought it, especially since Mario games rarely reduce in price.” $52 at Amazon

Best Buy This was the most popular game during the pandemic. It gave everyone an escape and a little bit of joy while they stayed indoors. Now, it’s having a resurgence with the colder months officially here. Create your own island, plant crops, fish, make friends and more with this adorable community-based game that just feels like a warm hug. While this isn’t the most affordable it’s been all year, you can’t go wrong with this deal, especially considering that this game is essentially never-ending. “Great game. Ages better than wine!” one impressed shopper wrote. “It’s so much fun, so cute, adorable and there’s quite a bit to do.” $40 at Best Buy

