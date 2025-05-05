‘No more stiff neck’: These cooling pillows are down to a record-low $19 a pair

Many of us can’t remember the last time we experienced a good, night-long slumber. One potential remedy worth trying? Replacing that limp, flat pillow for one that’s supportive and plush — and no, it doesn’t have to put a dent in your wallet. Case in point: This pair of Utopia Bedding Gusseted Pillows. Their plush, supportive feel may change the way you sleep, and you can score ’em for just $19 (down from $30) at Amazon. This deal might be the opposite of a snoozefest, but your evenings won’t be.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

They don’t call it “Utopia” for nothing — these pillows have a massive following for many reasons. Grab a queen-size set while they’re down to their best price of all time (over 35% off). Spending $19 in exchange for better sleep sounds like an absolute dream, not to mention quite the value!

Why do I need this? 🤔

These headrests are described as “gusseted pillows.” What does that mean? See that band of double-sewn fabric running around the perimeter? That’s there to provide added height and structure to the pillow to make it more three-dimensional. It’s a kind of insurance against flattening out … and it might make all the difference when it comes to a sound night’s sleep.

Utopia Bed Pillows also feature 950-gram poly fiber filling inside a breathable outer shell, ensuring that you’re always sleeping on the cool side of the pillow. If you’re a sleeper who wakes up hot and sweaty, these are just for you.

Once they’re out of the bag, leave them basking in the sun for a few hours or toss them in a low-temp dryer with a couple of tennis balls, and these babies will achieve maximum fluffiness.

See that band of around the outside? THAT’s gusseting! See, you learn something new every day. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 47,000 now-happy slumberers roused themselves long enough to sing the five-star praises of the Utopia pillows.

Pros 👍

One sleep-happy shopper, who was a fan of Utopia sheets, decided to give the brand’s pillows a try on a whim and was pleasantly surprised. “They have zero odor, the fabric covering is simple but a good weight, so you can’t see the stuffing,” they wrote. “The stuffing is very full, but not hard, very nicely cradles the head and neck and is ‘squishable’ if you’re a pillow-hugger.”

“Wasn’t expecting much,” admitted a one-time skeptic. “All pillows, in my opinion, go flat and disappoint. … On the first night — no kidding — I didn’t have to punch or adjust. I just slept. It’s day three, and the pillow is still puffy and holding its shape … I put it in the dryer on low for a few minutes and it expanded to full size. I love it, and my memory foam pillow has been put away. I sleep hot, and this pillow does stay cool.”

“After many nights waking in the a.m. with a headache and stiff neck, I decided to try these pillows,” said a cautious customer. “I’ve found it difficult to find pillows that retain their loft after sleeping on them a few weeks. These have remained full yet are soft enough to shape them as I want. I bought my first set of queens three months ago, and have now bought several others to replace all my old flat pillows. No more headaches/stiff neck. I felt the price was very reasonable as I’ve certainly paid much more for pillows that flattened out very quickly.”

Cons 👎

One five-star reviewer noted that they might not be equally suitable for all sleep styles. “I wish there was a bit more filling in them for lying on your side,” they explained. “My head sinks in a little, making talking or watching TV a bit challenging.”

“These are such great pillows!” exclaimed a final fan. “I bought them to put against the wall because my bed doesn’t have a backboard. I now use them over the $60 memory foam supportive neck pillow I bought. Definitely worth the money. The only thing to note is that they are thick, so it’s hard to get them into pillowcases.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

