JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — To celebrate the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia’s 79th, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy initiated two digital activation campaigns, Pukis Kemerdekaan and Pesona #PromoMerdeka.



Numerous Indonesia Co-Branding Partners Participate in the 79th Indonesian Independence Day Campaign!

“Pukis Kemerdekaan” is a digital campaign happening on the Instagram handle @Pesona.Indonesia . The account hosts weekly quizzes that highlight the diverse tourism destinations in Indonesia. Seventeen co-branding partners from Wonderful Indonesia are participating in this initiative, offering prizes for several weekly winners.

The Pesona #PromoMerdeka campaign is amplifying the co-branding partner promotion program in honor of the 79th Indonesian Independence Day. Its purpose is to raise awareness and encourage public involvement in commemorating Indonesia’s independence. The objective is for brands to engage with consumers to foster mutual interaction. A total of 28 partners participated in Pesona #PromoMerdeka activation, such as:

⁠Trac Heha ⁠Finna Bintang Toedjoe Avoskin ⁠Diskovera ⁠Kinderkloud Sila Tea Saloka Theme Park ⁠⁠Atourin ⁠⁠Intibios Atlas Beach Club Silverqueen ⁠⁠Kara ⁠⁠Beachwalk Homeliv ⁠⁠Cimanggis Golf Paxel ⁠⁠Meg Cheese Grab Parador Studio Dapur ⁠Bakmi Naga Resto Formula The Palace ASDP Ferry Trijee Taro

The Independence Day of Indonesia presents a significant chance for co-branding partners to support the tourism and creative economy sectors. The Director of Marketing Communications at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, Titus Haridjati, urges partners to actively participate in various activities during important occasions like Independence Day, Elections Day, Eid, and school holidays. To support these initiatives, different media channels such as @pesona.indonesia , @wonderfulindonesia , @creativebyIndonesia , and indonesia.travel are available. Besides this activation, the team has planned other exciting events for later this year, such as Road to Mandalika, 11.11 Flash Sale, and Wonderful Indonesia Co-branding Awards.

Furthermore, the Deputy for Marketing at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, Ni Made Ayu Marthini, mentioned that “This Wonderful Indonesia Co-Branding Partnership has been present since 2017 and we continue to manage it. Now, we are intensively innovating for collaboration, both activations carried out with Wonderful Indonesia Co-branding partners and logo placement. We also ensure that this program provides benefits for tourism and the creative economy of Indonesia.”

Co-branding involves the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy collaborating to boost the brand visibility of Wonderful Indonesia through partnerships with the industry.

