NYT Connections hints today for #815: Clues and answers for Wednesday, Sept. 3

Need any help with today’s New York Times Connections word game? It wasn’t a bad one for me today so I’ve got you covered. I’ll share some hints (and spoilers if you want them) to help you get through Wednesday’s puzzle: #815. Don’t feel bad for taking a peek — these puzzles are designed to keep you guessing.

Since we’re in this together, I’ll share how I did each day. This was another quick and easy puzzle for me today. Yellow and green were super easy, and I made an educated guess for the blue group, which turned out correct.

If you’re new to NYT Connections, we’ve got some tips to help you along the way. Also, check out today’s Wordle hints and answer.

How to play NYT Connections

NYT Connections is a surprisingly difficult word game and if you play, you’re now considered a “connector.” There are 16 words presented in a four-by-four grid and your goal is to match four words into their respective color-coded groups (yellow, green, blue, purple). Yellow is the easiest to guess while purple is the hardest.

Your job is to find out how the four words are connected to a specific group. For instance, in one recent puzzle, the blue group hint was “related to buying a home” and the words were appraisal, escrow, insurance and mortgage.

If you make a mistake when you submit, that’s okay. You get four guesses before the game is over and the answers are revealed. You can also click on the lightbulb icon in the game to get some hints, but we’ll also provide those here.

If you find yourself obsessed with this game after completing just one puzzle, I’ve got bad news for you. You can only play once a day. The timer resets each night at midnight.

Tips for playing NYT Connections

I only recently started playing Connections, but here are some tips I’ve found useful along the way.

1. When you get an answer wrong, pay attention to the text that appears at the top of the puzzle. “One away” means you only got one word wrong. Analyze each word to find one that might fit better in another group and try a new word.

2. If you’re stuck, shuffle the board. You can shuffle as many times as you’d like to help you see some different word combinations.

3. Try to find the easy yellow group words first. Those words usually stick out because they have so much in common — they’re often synonyms of one another. But be wary of the trick words that could fit into multiple categories.

4. Stumped? Come back to the puzzle later with a fresher mind. Trying to solve a difficult puzzle without “sleeping” on it might result in too many mistakes.

Today’s NYT Connections hints

Check out these hints if you’re having a hard time grouping them together.

I’ll give you my own hints:

Yellow group: Inception

Green group: Merge

Blue group: Acronyms

Purple group: April showers bring…

Here’s one word from each group:

Yellow group hint word: Birth

Green group hint word: Combine

Blue group hint word: MTV

Purple group hint word: Flower

Okay, on to the official group names for a bigger hint. If you don’t want to know what those are, then stop scrolling.

NYT Connections group names

Here are the group names for today’s puzzle.

Yellow group: Beginning

Green group: Join

Blue group: TV-related abbreviations in the ’80s

Purple group: May ___

Warning, spoilers ahead! If you scroll past this, the answers are right below.

Final warning! Last chance to go back and finish the game.

Today’s NYT Connections answers (spoilers)

Here are the Connections groups and the words that go with them.

Yellow group: Beginning (Genesis, birth, dawn, start)

Green group: Join (bond, combine, fuse, wed)

Blue group: TV-related abbreviations in the ’80s (ALF, MTV, NES, VHS)

Purple group: May ___ (Day, flower, fly, pole)

My results today

Yellow and green were pretty obvious today. I assumed blue had something to do with abbreviations so I just gathered all of those together. I didn’t even have to think about what the purple group might be so that was nice. I think I might’ve solved this one in two minutes, maybe less.

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟪🟪🟪🟪

Thanks for reading! Share how you did today in the comments.

