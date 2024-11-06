Official Site Now Open for New Smilegate Title “Chaos Zero Nightmare” Revealing the New Promotional Video!

CZN’s official site open on Stove… Revealing info on the World, Factions, Characters, BGM, and more.

Revealing a high-quality animation of the promotional video, where users can watch the actual gameplay of CZN

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On Wednesday the 6th, Smilegate revealed the official site for its upcoming RPG “Chaos Zero Nightmare” (henceforth CZN) on Stove, which is being developed by Super Creative, and released the first promotional video showcasing the actual gameplay.



New Smilegate Title ‘Chaos Zero Nightmare’

The official site that opened today features the world of CZN as well as the backstories of the various factions that appear in CZN, including Terrascion, Ironrain, Sileyma, Peltion, and Stella Familia. In addition, users can check the information of the unique and charming characters of each faction.

Smilegate also revealed the 4 pieces of BGM that will be implemented in the game, which users can listen to at the website right away.

A promotional video containing a part of the actual gameplay was uploaded on the official YouTube channel at the same time the official website opened. The video showcases the lore of CZN, where space was corrupted by a mysterious power called “Chaos.” The game has garnered a lot of attention from anime fans after the reveal of the game’s combat using “cards,” high-quality animation, and “rogue-lite” gameplay where choices matter.

CZN is Super Creative’s next-generation IP that CEO Kim Hyeong-seok, the creator of Epic Seven, is developing as the helm as the game’s director. At the base of CZN is a collectible RPG where players can collect and upgrade their favorite characters. It also incorporates elements of a variety of genres, such as rogue-lites and more, to deliver a unique gaming experience.

You can find more information on Chaos Zero Nightmare through the game’s official accounts on “X” and “YouTube“, as well as Stove’s official site (https://chaoszeronightmare.onstove.com/ko).

Source