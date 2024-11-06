Singapore President Tharman’s Calligraphy Auctioned for S$308,888 on DeeDa to Benefit the Underprivileged

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On November 2, the Singapore Red Cross Society celebrated its 75th Anniversary Benefit Gala (“the Gala”) at Shangri-La Singapore. Among the charity auction items was a piece of calligraphy by Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, titled Working Together, Progressing with the Times. The piece was auctioned through DeeDa and sold for S$308,888. The calligraphy embodies the spirit of unity and shared purpose, with all auction proceeds dedicated to supporting the underprivileged.

The Gala brought together philanthropists, community leaders, business executives, entrepreneurs, and humanitarians to raise funds aimed at assisting the underprivileged in Singapore. The funds will be used to support programs for children, teenagers, and families, as well as individuals with disabilities and elderly people living alone.

As one of the largest online fundraising platforms in the country, DeeDa continues to innovate in fundraising technology, empower local charities, and offer customized fundraising technology solutions to partners. To date, it has partnered with 70 local charities to enhance their fundraising efficiency. Additionally, DeeDa has been recognized by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) as the fifth platform that subscribes to the Code of Practice for Online Charitable Fund-Raising Appeals in Singapore.

DeeDa has collaborated with charitable organizations in Singapore to raise donations online to assist those in need. Since its inception, DeeDa has strictly adhered to guidelines for conducting online charitable fundraising campaigns, fulfilling its commitment to the high standards of data security, financial transparency, and robust internal audit management. Charitable fundraising campaigns facilitated by DeeDa are eligible to apply for the Tote Board’s Enhanced Fundraising Programme (EFR), which doubles the funds raised and amplifies the impact of these campaigns.

With robust technical support, DeeDa has developed a comprehensive set of charity fundraising system solutions designed to support each partner’s specific fundraising projects. These solutions help partners expand their fundraising channels, enhance efficiency, and achieve better results tailored to their fundraising scenarios. According to data, partners using DeeDa’s charity fundraising system technology solutions can experience up to a 50% increase in their fundraising amounts.

For more information, please visit Deeda: https://www.deeda.care/sg .

Source