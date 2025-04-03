On-us Granted Patent for Smart E-Voucher Technology, Revolutionizing Credit Card Loyalty Landscape

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE and TAIPEI, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On-us is proud to announce the granting of the patent for its Smart E-Voucher management system, solidifying its position as an innovator in digital incentives and customer engagement. This patent reinforces On-us’ commitment in revolutionizing loyalty programs with an intelligent, automated approach that elevates both customer engagement and marketing impact.

This patented technology serves as the backbone of On-us’ solution, centralizing intelligent voucher redemption, one-pass payment and real-time tracking via POS system integration. This technology integrates voucher with payment in a seamless and instant manner, streamlining the entire voucher process from distribution to settlement while capturing last-mile data. Merchants benefit from a frictionless onboarding experience, eliminating manual tasks related to system set-up logistics, rewards verification, distribution, and employee training. Customers enjoy a seamless redemption process powered by AI recommendations and tap-to-pay capabilities. With last-mile data captured, hyper-personalization becomes effortless, allowing businesses to leverage dynamic customer insights for more targeted engagement.

Visa and DBS adopted On-us’ Smart E-Voucher solution for their overseas travel campaign in December 2024, offering customers instant, premier F&B rewards based on real-time cross-border transactions verification. The adoption underscores the solution in reshaping the loyalty landscape through frictionless rewards that enhance customer engagement.



On-us Smart E-Voucher with Visa & DBS Overseas Travel Campaign

Dennis Shi, Founder and CEO of On-us, remarked, “Securing this patent is a defining moment for On-us, it validates our vision for intelligent, seamless digital incentives that create real value for both businesses and consumers. Seeing our patented technology power Visa & DBS’ successful travel campaign is just the beginning—we’re excited to continue shaping the future of rewards.”

Building on this success, On-us is now expanding its Smart E-Voucher capabilities with the launch of its new Lucky Draw solution, designed for events, employee engagement and brand activations. This one-stop solution enables businesses to create interactive engagement experiences that drive participation and excitement, transforming traditional giveaways into dynamic, engaging moments, helping brands and employers boost engagement effortlessly and instantly.

As On-us continues to scale its technology and expand its industry partnerships, the company invites businesses, financial institutions, and marketers to explore how its patented Smart E-Voucher and Lucky Draw solutions can optimize marketing budget, enhance targeted segmentation, and reshape the loyalty ecosystem — bringing smarter incentives and stronger connections for all.

About On-us

On-us is a global B2B2C personalized e-voucher incentive platform leveraging FinTech and behavioral AI, designed to enhance consumer loyalty engagement and unlock maximum value for marketers, merchants and customers. Through omni-channel APIs and data-driven campaigns, we empower businesses to strengthen customer engagement while maximizing ROI. Trusted by financial services providers, people management teams, blue-chip property developers, non-profit organizations, and SMEs, our platform delivers sustainable sales growth and seamless integration, driving success across industries.

