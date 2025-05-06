Plasmidsaurus Opens 10th Global Lab in Singapore, Scaling to Meet the Demand for Cutting-Edge Sequencing Around the World

SINGAPORE and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Plasmidsaurus, the company that sequences while you sleep, today announced the opening of its tenth global sequencing lab, located in Singapore’s vibrant biomedical hub. The new site dramatically shortens turnaround times for researchers from Seoul to Sydney, delivering the world’s fastest, highest‑accuracy, and most cost-effective sequencing services.

Sequencing at the Speed of Modern Science

Plasmidsaurus was founded to help scientists work faster. Despite incredible advancements in DNA sequencing technology that have dramatically accelerated the speed and lowered the cost of sequencing genomes, many biomedical researchers are still using sequencing technologies from the 1970s to advance their daily experiments. Plasmidsaurus believes that scientists shouldn’t have to put up with slow turnaround times and unreliable or inconclusive results that stall their progress.

Singapore has a thriving and growing research community, bolstered by a S$25B investment in Research, Innovation and Enterprise , including significant support for cell and gene therapy, healthcare, and epidemic preparedness. But researchers across the Asia-Pacific region are often stuck with sequencing options that take weeks and cost more than twice what scientists in the US and Europe can expect. The new lab reflects Plasmidsaurus’ mission to deliver the fastest and more reliable sequencing to accelerate R&D for biopharmaceutical companies, CDMOs, and advanced research institutions around the world.

Global reach, local impact

“Our tenth lab is more than a milestone—it’s a signal that great science shouldn’t be gated by geography,” said Mark Budde, cofounder and CEO of Plasmidsaurus. “Whether you’re debugging an AAV vector for a gene therapy in Boston or validating a plasmid for clinical manufacturing in Singapore, you’ll get the same data quality and overnight turnaround our customers all over the world rely on.”

Plasmidsaurus’s network of labs benefits from the company’s innovation in molecular biology, laboratory automation, bioinformatics software, and logistics that drive incredible speed and industry-leading accuracy across a wide range of sequencing services. For researchers and biotech and pharma companies scaling up research and development, that translates to faster design-build-test cycles, more reliable results, and less time spent troubleshooting logistics.

“We love sequencing with Plasmidsaurus to validate clones,” said Jonathan Bester, co-founder of Singapore-based biotech startup Peptobiotics. “It’s faster, less tedious, and more comprehensive than Sanger, translating to better and faster experiments and shorter R&D timelines overall. The new lab in Singapore is going to be a game-changer for us.”

Learn more

For researchers interested in learning more about Plasmidsaurus and the services available through the Singapore lab, you can register for an upcoming webinar with Plasmidsaurus Technical Support Specialist Andrew Willis on Thursday, May 7th at 10am SGT.

About Plasmidsaurus

Plasmidsaurus is on a mission to accelerate new cures and promote a healthier planet by unlocking new levels of productivity for scientists. The company’s DNA sequencing services are used daily by thousands of innovators, including Nobel Prize winners, dynamic biotech startups, pharmaceutical companies, research labs, and DIY biohackers and has been cited in more than 800 publications to date. Plasmidsaurus’s global network of labs operates day and night to enable world-changing discoveries. For more, visit: https://plasmidsaurus.com/

