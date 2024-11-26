Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Google search engine
HomeTravelPriceline CEO Brett Keller says U.S. seeing 'good healthy travel trends' through...
Travel

Priceline CEO Brett Keller says U.S. seeing ‘good healthy travel trends’ through the holidays

admin
By admin
0
3

Share

Brett Keller, Priceline CEO, joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk what to expect out of holiday travel this year.

03:23

Tue, Nov 26 20245:39 PM EST

Source

Previous article
VectorBuilder and Sartorius Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Advance Biopharmaceutical Innovation
Next article
“The Summer Hikaru Died” Anime is Coming Soon to Netflix
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024