Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Product recall issued for Cadbury Marvellous Creations share bag

Cadbury Australia is conducting a recall of its Marvellous Creations Jelly Popping 10 Piece Sharebag (160g) amid concerns there may be plastic present in the product.

The chocolate has been on sale at Coles, Woolworths, IGA, The Reject Shop, Drakes and other independent retailers across Australia. It is marked with the best before date May 21, 2026.

Customers are advised not to consume the product and instead return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The product has a best before date of May 21, 2026.

Anyone concerned about their health is urged to seek medical advice.

