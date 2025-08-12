Celebrating a Month of Cultural Expressions: Featuring 24 Cinematic Gems at the ASEAN Film Festival 2025

Presented in collaboration with the Consulates-General of 14 countries and over 40 partners, the Festival offers more than 3,500 free tickets to culture enthusiasts

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The ASEAN Film Festival (AFF) 2025, organised by the Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation (HKAF), opened last week, marking the beginning of a series of free film screenings and sharing sessions that will run through to 31 August in Hong Kong. During the month, the Festival will showcase 24 films from all ten ASEAN countries and four Belt and Road countries for the first time, with 11 special sharing sessions hosted by filmmakers and directors from overseas. The response from both students and the public to the over 3,500 free tickets on offer has been highly enthusiastic and positive.



The Festival’s opening ceremony featured a special screening of the acclaimed Malaysian film ‘Gold’, preceded by an engaging and insightful discussion.

The opening ceremony of the Festival held last week was attended by esteemed guests, including Mr Liu Guangyuan, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR, Mr Pan Yundong, Deputy Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the HKSAR, Miss Rosanna Law, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Mr Ong Siew Gay, Dean of the ASEAN Consuls-General and Consul-General of Singapore in Hong Kong, alongside the Consuls-General or representatives of Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Türkiye and Vietnam, Ms Wan Ning, Deputy Director-General of the Youth Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR, Mr Nicholas Ho Lik-chi, Commissioner for Belt and Road of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau of the HKSAR Government, Mr Daryl Ng, SBS, JP, Chairman of Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation, along with representatives from co-presenters, venue partners, and supporting organisations.

Miss Rosanna Law, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR, stated in her speech that the Festival served as a unique platform for dialogues and collaborations. She was pleased to see filmmakers, directors, and actors from some 10 featured films participating in special sharing sessions and engaging with local youth and ASEAN students in Hong Kong, including two collaborative talks between ASEAN and Hong Kong filmmakers, bringing in insightful cross-cultural discussions and paving the way for new ideas and partnerships. She added that such cultural exchange activities aligned perfectly with the HKSAR Government’s strategic vision to establish Hong Kong as a leading East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange, underscored Hong Kong’s steadfast dedication to strengthening connections with countries along the Belt and Road region, solidifying its role as the “super-connector” between the Mainland of China and the global community.

Mr Ong Siew Gay, Dean of the ASEAN Consuls-General and Consul-General of Singapore in Hong Kong, said, ‘We need more exchanges of ideas and more international and regional collaboration to foster understanding and trust. These stakeholders would certainly include Hong Kong, as well as all members of ASEAN.’ He shared, ‘Many Hong Kong movies, and TV series are popular in Southeast Asia. The Festival is instrumental in fostering a better appreciation of ASEAN societies and culture within Hong Kong, and this will position Hong Kong well in facilitating the development of China’s relationship with ASEAN.’

Mr Nicholas Ho Lik-chi, Commissioner for Belt and Road of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau of the HKSAR Government, remarked, ‘This Festival embodies the spirit of communication and connection, reminding us that culture and creativity are living among us, knowing no borders, we are much more alike than we are different. At the core of the Belt and Road Initiative lies a commitment to people-to-people bonds. We often talk about connectivity in terms of trade and investment, but let’s not forget the most important aspect is friendship, the heart-to-heart connection. The ASEAN Film Festival exemplifies this beautifully, showcasing films that resonate deeply with audiences and serve as bridges across cultures, and ultimately touch our souls.’

Mr Daryl Ng, SBS, JP, Chairman of the Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation, noted that Hong Kong continues to serve as an important bridge between ASEAN and Mainland China in trade, commerce, and cultural exchange. He expressed gratitude for the invaluable support from the Consuls-General from 14 countries and over 40 partners for the third edition of the ASEAN Film Festival. He emphasised that through the universal language of film, the Festival aims to transcend borders, spark dialogue, and deepen mutual understanding. These stories celebrate shared values and strengthen connections among diverse communities. Mr Ng looks forward to welcoming the audience, especially younger generations, to embark on a cross-cultural journey this summer while appreciating the creativity of filmmakers worldwide.

A celebration of strengthening cultural ties and cross-border collaboration

During the Festival’s opening ceremony, a special screening of an acclaimed Malaysian film, ‘Gold’, took place, featuring a pre-screening sharing with Mr Cheah Liek Hou, the Malaysian Paralympic badminton gold medalist whose story inspired the film, and Ms Guinevere Loh, the film’s line producer, who brought a meaningful highlight to stories of determination and resilience, underscoring the power of cinema to inspire across different communities. The director of ‘Zero to Hero’, Mr Jimmy Wan, was also invited to engage in fruitful dialogues about the creative development process, exploring authentic storytelling and cultural connections behind the filmmaker’s work.

Throughout August, the Festival will bring a summer hit to the city with 24 specially curated films. Film enthusiasts will be able to enjoy an immersive journey into cultural diversity with special pre- and post-screening sharing sessions with filmmakers such as Singapore’s Jack Neo, the award-winning director behind films like ‘Long Long Time Ago’ and the ‘Ah Boys to Men’, Indonesian director Yandy Laurens, producer Suryana Paramita, and actor and actress, Ringgo Agus Rahman and Nirina Zubir, from ‘Falling in Love Like in Movies’, as well as director of ‘Samsara’, Garin Nugroho, whose films have been featured at prestigious international film festivals including Cannes, Venice and Berlin, and Thailand’s Pom Bunsermvicha whose unique storytelling style has resulted in their films being shown at festivals across Southeast Asia and abroad. In collaboration with the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, local Hong Kong film industry professionals will also participate in some sharing sessions, including filmmaker Jill Leung Lai-yin, winner of the ‘Best New Director’ award at the Hong Kong Film Directors’ Guild Annual Awards.

AFF 2025 is a collaborative endeavour involving the Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation, the Consulates-General of the 14 countries in Hong Kong, and various partners across multiple sectors. Co-presenters include the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, M+ and Asia Society Hong Kong Center. Supporting organisations comprise the Belt and Road Office of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, the Financial Services Development Council, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, InvestHK, Our Hong Kong Foundation, and various chambers and associations. The Festival exemplifies a collaborative effort to showcase ASEAN cinema and encourage cultural exchange.

