Spirit Airlines warns it might not be able to survive without more cash

Spirit Airlines has warned it might not be able to survive as a going concern if it doesn’t raise more cash, five months after the budget travel icon emerged from bankruptcy.

After cutting its debt during restructuring, Spirit has tried to attract bookings by marketing more upscale products and looking for new ways to lower costs. Late last month, the airline announced plans to furlough 270 more pilots this fall.

“However, the Company has continued to be affected by adverse market conditions, including elevated domestic capacity and continued weak demand for domestic leisure travel in the second quarter of 2025, resulting in a challenging pricing environment,” the company said in its quarterly report late Monday.