Race to Win at Singapore’s biggest tech shopping event

IT SHOW returns from 13-16 March with the latest tech, exclusive launches and an AION electric car giveaway

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — More than 300 brands will be showcasing new products and technologies, as well as bringing exclusive launches and familiar favourites, when IT SHOW returns for its 24th edition from 13-16 March at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre. In its biggest giveaway to date, shoppers also stand a chance to drive home an AION Y Plus electric car worth $57,000[1]. Together with partners Challenger (Preferred Partner), Logitech (Official Peripherals Partner), NETS (Official Payment Partner), GRAB (Official BNPL Partner), CIMB (Official Bank Partner), and Searix (Event Technology Partner), IT SHOW 2025 will be Singapore’s biggest tech shopping extravaganza for tech enthusiasts, gamers, audiophiles, working professionals and families.

GAC AION, by Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. (GAC), is China’s third largest full electric vehicle maker. A new entry into Singapore’s EV market since 2024, GAC AION is a first-time exhibitor at IT SHOW, reflecting consumer interest in broader tech trends such as green technology and sustainability, and in line with rising EV consumption in Singapore. GAC AION joins established brands in Singapore’s consumer tech space such as JBL, Philips IT, and PlayStation also making their debut at IT SHOW 2025 with comprehensive product showcases that include home entertainment and gaming systems, interactive games and smart home appliances. Consumers can also expect the return of familiar favourites such as Aftershock PC, Challenger, Dreamcore, Logitech, Secretlab and more.

With interactive product demos from Dreamcore, Logitech, PlayStation and more, IT SHOW 2025 is a must-visit consumer electronics marketplace for anyone looking to experience first-hand, and be the first to purchase, the latest advanced technologies in personal and workplace computers, peripherals and accessories.

Key Highlights

“Race to Win” Challenge

Shoppers who spend $200 (all exhibitors) or $100 on Logitech products (at Logitech, Challenger and Endless Passion) in a single receipt at IT SHOW 2025 get one chance to compete at Gran Turismo 7, powered by Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE (pre-register here to get one additional chance). The winner with the fastest lap will drive away with an AION Y Plus electric car.

New Brands to IT SHOW 2025 and New Product Launches

Driving enthusiasts should visit the GAC AION booth, where they can book a same-day test drive[2] in the AION HYPTEC HT.

Smart home and living brands new to IT SHOW such as Honeywell, MOVA, Tessan and uWant will showcase their latest products alongside returning favourites Hisense, Hydroflux, Livingcare, OSIM and Swosh. Look out for new product launches exclusive to IT SHOW 2025, such as OSIM’s uDivine V3 Massage Chair, the only massage chair to measure, monitor and manage stress on demand using Photoplethysmography (PPG) Technology. Other highly anticipated launches for home cleaning are the MOVA Z50 Ultra robot vacuum, with the World’s 1st D-shaped track-type roller mop and 36°C Thermostatic HydroSync™ Mopping Technology; as well as Roborock’s Saros Z70, the world’s first mass-produced robotic vacuum cleaner featuring OmniGrip, an innovative five axis foldable robotic arm. IT SHOW’s first pet tech brand, Petgugu, will also be showcasing its pet technology and accessories including the world’s only Automatic Flushing Cat Toilet.

Inaugural Brand Showcases by JBL, Philips IT and PlayStation

With a higher demand for quality audio equipment to complement home entertainment, gaming and office productivity tools, IT SHOW will be expanding its range of audio products from 2025. For example, audiophiles can experience first-hand the ultimate home theatre with JBL’s Stage 2 Essential 5.1, Prestige 5.1.2 and Elite 7.2.2 systems, designed to enhance home entertainment through high-fidelity sound and sleek designs that seamlessly integrate into modern living spaces. Shoppers can also enjoy close to $1,000 savings off retail prices for purchases of the above featured systems at the show.

Philips IT will introduce its latest all-in-one PCs, keyboards and mice, available in Singapore for the first time. It will offer IT SHOW-exclusive discounts on its latest products as well as showcase its range of ergonomic and high-performance accessories. PlayStation will be offering great promotions and exciting game demos such as AstroBot, Monster Hunter Wilds & FC25.

New & Expanded Offerings @ Challenger

Singapore’s only homegrown consumer electronics chain Challenger takes over Level 3 with the latest products and gadgets from first-time exhibitors Acerpure, Honeywell, Jisulife, and La Gourmet; as well as returning ones Samsung, Oppo, Garmin and more. For the first time, there will also be a dedicated home & living section. Look out for daily activities such as lucky draws (spend $400 and above to win prizes), daily live stream giveaways, and exclusive deals throughout the four days.

Returning Favourites

Leading custom PC builders, gaming technology and peripheral brands Aftershock PC, AGON by AOC, Dreamcore, MSi, Prism+, Razer, Sony, TTRacing and many more will also return with exciting deals and product demos.

An exclusive experience not to be missed is Dreamcore‘s partnership with Infold Games, creator of the Nikki series, where players can explore Infinity Nikki’s immersive environments through stunning visuals on Dreamcore PC stations powered by the latest NVIDIA 50 series graphics cards. There will also be games offering opportunities to win exclusive Infinity Nikki merchandise. A grand prize leaderboard will culminate in the announcement of a single winner who will take home a brand new custom-built Dreamcore PC.

IT SHOW, organised by Constellar, is part of its leading consumer electronics and technology event series that also includes COMEX, CEE, and The Tech Show. Together, they form Singapore’s largest and most experiential consumer lifestyle tech marketplaces, connecting consumers with top brands and innovators in a comprehensive showcase of latest technologies, trends, products and gadgets. In an evolving consumer tech retail landscape, these shows offer an immersive one-stop platform for consumers to experience first-hand cutting-edge consumer technology showcases, new launches and exclusive deals that elevate modern living.

Visit IT SHOW 2025 from 13 – 16 March (Thursday to Sunday) at Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre Level 3 (11AM to 9PM) and Level 4 (12PM to 9PM).

For the latest information on new launches, deals and updates, join the mailing list, visit the website and follow IT SHOW on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

IT SHOW 2025’s exclusive digital brochure with the best highlights and deals is available here, and will be updated daily.

ANNEX: IT SHOW 2025 Exclusive Promotions

Save More with Trade-In

To support shoppers in their sustainability efforts, exhibitors will also be offering attractive savings when they trade-in their old devices at their booths. These include:

MyHalo – Get IT SHOW vouchers for use in purchasing other products at the event;

CR Group – Trade-in your old air purifier and enjoy up to 50% off the latest air circulation technology from Acerpure purifiers;

Challenger – Trade-in Apple products for up to $300 off next Apple purchase; and

off next Apple purchase; and Ingram Micro – Up to 30% off new purchases pre-installed with Windows 11 at IT SHOW 2025 with trade-ins enjoying free courier pick-ups, or physical location drop-offs post-show.

Exclusive Deals and Promotions

Gamers should not miss Logitech ‘s PRO Series gear, designed to meet the demands of elite esports athletes and competitive gamers. These include the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Gaming Mouse, the PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse, and the PRO X TKL RAPID Gaming Keyboard.

‘s PRO Series gear, designed to meet the demands of elite esports athletes and competitive gamers. These include the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Gaming Mouse, the PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse, and the PRO X TKL RAPID Gaming Keyboard. Payment by NETS. As part of NETS’ 40 th Anniversary celebrations, shoppers stand to earn instant cashback via a NETS Prepaid Card with $40 stored credit with a minimum spend of $400 , or $10 stored credit with a minimum spend of $300 .

As part of NETS’ 40 Anniversary celebrations, shoppers stand to earn instant cashback via a NETS Prepaid Card with stored credit with a minimum spend of , or stored credit with a minimum spend of . Over $500,000 worth of prizes at the Instant Lucky Catch . The minimum spend requirement for IT SHOW’s popular Instant Lucky Catch will be removed for the first time, allowing all visitors to join simply by completing an onsite survey. Prizes up for grabs are from Dreamcore, ECOVACS, Eazea, Hinomi, OSIM, PRISM+ and more.

The minimum spend requirement for IT SHOW’s popular Instant Lucky Catch will be removed for the first time, allowing all visitors to join simply by completing an onsite survey. Prizes up for grabs are from Dreamcore, ECOVACS, Eazea, Hinomi, OSIM, PRISM+ and more. WOW Deals . Early birds can collect WOW Deals coupons at the Spend & Redeem counter and enjoy special discounts at the respective participating booths. More information on products up for grabs can be found here.

Early birds can collect WOW Deals coupons at the Spend & Redeem counter and enjoy special discounts at the respective participating booths. More information on products up for grabs can be found here. Spend And Redeem. Shoppers who spend $500 or more across three combined receipts on the same day can redeem a $10 Challenger voucher, valid for use at the Challenger Fair on Level 3.

[1] *$57,000 indicates vehicle listed price without prevailing certificate of entitlement (COE). Winner will bear the COE and will be subject to the other terms and conditions of the giveaway. [2] Test drive sets off from Suntec City and typically takes about 10 minutes; route and duration subject to discussion between GAC AION representative and driver administering test drive.

