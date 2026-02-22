Radisson RED Auckland marks Radisson Hotel Group’s bold debut in New Zealand

BRUSSELS, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Radisson RED Auckland has officially opened, marking the brand’s bold arrival in Australasia and Radisson Hotel Group’s highly anticipated debut in New Zealand. Anchored in the heart of Auckland’s Arts District, the hotel infuses bold design, artistic energy and the country’s largest rooftop space into one of the city’s most creative precincts.



Radisson RED Art

Located at 33 Lorne Street, Radisson RED Auckland is crowned by a vibrant rooftop bar seamlessly connected to dynamic rooftop event spaces, setting the scene for bold social moments above the city. As one of Auckland’s few pet-friendly hotels, it welcomes guests to bring their four-legged companions along for the stay. Design-driven and community-minded, Radisson RED Auckland sets a new benchmark for modern hospitality in the heart of the Central Business District.

A hotel built for Auckland’s creative heartbeat

Radisson RED Auckland channels the theatrical pulse of the surrounding Art District straight into its public spaces and guest experience. The hotel features 322 guest rooms and suites, bold gallery-style installations, immersive lighting, and sensory design moments inspired by Auckland’s creative culture, performance arts, and urban energy.

The central location puts guests just minutes from major attractions including the Art Gallery, Civic Theatre, Sky Tower, Auckland Museum, Waiheke Island and the West Coast beaches. Some of the city’s best cafés and restaurants are right on the doorstep, creating an effortless base for both leisure and business travelers.

“Radisson RED thrives in cities fueled by creativity, culture, and community, and Auckland captures that spirit perfectly. This opening marks a major milestone for our growth in Australasia and a proud moment for our upper-upscale Radisson RED brand, which brings a playful twist to the conventional. As Radisson Hotel Group’s debut in New Zealand and the first Radisson RED in the region, we can’t wait for everyone to see Auckland in RED and experience a hotel bursting with energy, design, and unforgettable moments,” says Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, MEA & SEAP, Radisson Hotel Group.

A bold, theatrical take on Auckland’s arts culture

Radisson RED Auckland’s design blends attitude with artistry. Corridor lighting mimics stage spotlights. Lounge seating draws inspiration from opera boxes. Contemporary installation pieces nod to the city’s vibrant gallery scene. Guest rooms echo an actor’s dressing room, layered textures, expressive colours, curated artwork and sensory lighting that sets the tone the moment guests walk in.

Higher-floor rooms offer skyline views, while the Suite Panorama presents sweeping vistas of Auckland City, Albert Park, and the harbour.

Social spaces shaped for connection

Radisson RED Auckland offers guests a vibrant all-day dining venue and bar for relaxed, casual moments. It’s soon to open Rooftop Restaurant & Bar set to be the largest outdoor rooftop space in New Zealand, boasts sweeping open-air views of Auckland’s iconic Sky Tower, positioning it as one of the city’s most engaging bar destinations. From bespoke cocktail evenings to dynamic social gatherings, the rooftop offers a striking setting for memorable dining experiences and events, reflecting the hotel’s bold, design-led approach to hospitality.

The outlet reflects RED’s love for Share & Connect, a concept where food, music, and mixology create the spark for natural interaction and community. With spacious zones and state-of-the-art equipment guests can also stay active in Radisson RED Auckland’s fitness centre open daily from 5AM to 11PM.

A rooftop built for play, performance, and possibility

Perched above the city and with capacity for up to 219 guests in a cocktail style setup, this rooftop stands out as a series of meeting and event spaces designed to feel a creative playground, perfect for celebrations, live performances, popups, weddings, and business sessions alike. The venue can be configured into four flexible rooms, each filled with natural light, allowing it to shift effortlessly from polished corporate functions to relaxed social occasions.

“Opening Radisson RED Auckland marks an exciting new chapter for the city, one that celebrates creativity, connection, and a bold new way to experience hospitality. We’ve designed Radisson RED Auckland to be far more than a place to stay, it’s a creative hub where locals and travelers can plug into the heartbeat of the CBD and feel the city’s culture, color, and energy from the moment they arrive. Every space has been shaped to spark inspiration, encourage connection, and bring a sense of play back into travel. We’re proud to open our doors and introduce a fresh, dynamic experience to Auckland, one that reflects the spirit of the city and the attitude of RED,” concludes Reinout Engel, General Manager, Radisson RED Auckland.

For more information or to book, click here.

Download high-resolution pictures here.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson — brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 27 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions, placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | WhatsApp | X

ABOUT RADISSON RED

Radisson RED is an upper upscale hotel brand that presents a playful twist on the conventional. The brand injects new life into hospitality through informal services where anything goes, a vibrant social scene that’s waiting to be shared and stylish public spaces with standout design to inspire our guests. Radisson RED hotels are designed to meet the needs of our guests by giving them endless opportunities to tune in and out, switching effortlessly between business and pleasure. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson RED by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson RED is part of the Radisson family of brands, which includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson — brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website. Or connect with Radisson RED on:

LinkedIn | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | WhatsApp | X



Standard Room View

Source