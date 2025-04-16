Saudi Arabia and France Strengthen Health Cooperation Through Strategic Agreements in Biotech and Digital Health

PARIS, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the second day of an official visit to France, His Excellency Fahad Abdulrahman AlJalajel, Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, held bilateral meetings with senior French officials including Minister for Labour, Health, Solidarity and Families Catherine Vautrin, Minister for Health and Access to Care Yannick Neuder and Laurent Saint-Martin, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad.



Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in health innovation, research, workforce development, investment promotion, and supply chain resilience, aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Health Sector Transformation.

A highlight of the visit was the signing of several agreements, witnessed by Their Excellencies, designed to strengthen and expand the health partnership between Saudi Arabia and France. The first between Seha Virtual Hospital and Gustave Roussy aims to enhance cancer care and digital health through AI-powered telemedicine.

Another, signed between the Health Holding Company (HHC) and France Biotech, focuses on accelerating the development of the Health Tech and Life Sciences ecosystems in both countries by supporting healthcare startups and promoting the integration of innovative technologies.

A third agreement, between the Saudi Red Crescent Authority and Assistance publique-hôpitaux de Paris, will strengthen cooperation in Emergency Medical Services, including joint training, knowledge exchange, and best practices in emergency response.

His Excellency Minister Aljalajel stated: “I welcome the strengthening of these collaborative ties with France’s leading institutions, which reflect our commitment to advancing excellence and innovation across the health sector. These partnerships not only strengthen international ties but also position the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a dynamic and innovation-friendly ecosystem – one that is actively attracting global innovators and creating significant opportunities for transformative impact within our evolving healthcare landscape. They represent an important step forward in achieving the goals of Vision 2030, as we continue to transform our health system to deliver world-class care and foster a thriving life sciences sector.”

The Minister’s three-day visit to Paris and Lyon demonstrates the shared commitment of Saudi Arabia and France to enhance healthcare services and innovation, while further strengthening their bilateral relationship in support of global health goals.

